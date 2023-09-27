© 2023 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Cary Lieberman, Executive Director of Greenhill Humane Society

By Michael Dunne
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT
Cary Lieberman
Cary Lieberman

A Conversation between Cary Lieberman, Executive Director of Greenhill Humane Society and Michael Dunne

Cary Lieberman, Executive Director of Greenhill Humane Society is so much more than an animal lover. And while the mission of Greenhill – to provide care and shelter for animals, support and resources for people, and education to promote the humane treatment of animals is very close to his heart – Lieberman is also a strategic nonprofit leader who greatly believes in the professionalization of mission-driven organizations.

“It’s been incredibly fulfilling in my tenure at Greenhill to grow it beyond just being a animal shelter,” he said. “Working as a team, we have created an organization that provides end-to-end solutions involving animals and people throughout the entire community.”

Indeed, Greenhill, which is the only shelter of its kind in Lane County, offers a tremendous amount of services including include animal adoptions; reuniting lost animals with their families; disaster response; crisis care boarding and spay/neuter for free roaming, un-owned community cats; a pet pantry; on-site volunteer opportunities; foster care and humane education.

