With the 2027 legislative session around the corner, Oregon Senate Democrats have chosen their majority leaders for the new year, and western and central Oregon members will hold key positions.

Deschutes County Sen. Anthony Broadman is the new Senate Majority Leader, the first from east of the Cascade Range since 1980.

Broadman was first elected to the Oregon Senate in 2024.

Last year, Broadman was a guiding force behind the expansion of Oregon’s Earned Income Tax Credit which cut taxes for more than 200,000 working households in the state.

“Voters entrusted us with the largest Democratic majority in decades, and our first priority must be making life more affordable for Oregon families. We will meet this moment with urgency to deliver real results that make a difference in the lives of Oregonians,” Broadman said in a press release from the Senate Majority Office.

The chamber will vote on leadership in January, including Senate President Pro-Tempore James Manning of Eugene.

In the Oregon House of Representatives, the Speaker of the House will be decided in two weeks, with West Eugene representative and incumbent Julie Fahey recently receiving challenges from fellow legislators.

