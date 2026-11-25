Eugene has lost one of its non-stop air links to southern California.

Alaska Airlines has discontinued flights from Eugene to Burbank. The decision also affects flights from Burbank to Redmond.

The service to both cities was just over a year old, and came in the wake of Avelo Airlines canceling its flights from Burbank to Eugene and Redmond.

The flights had been canceled for the winter, but the airline confirmed to KLCC that they won’t be reinstated next spring.

"We constantly assess existing routes to ensure we’re using our aircraft in the markets our guests want most," an airline spokesperson said in a statement emailed to KLCC. "As part of that process, we’ve made the decision to discontinue service."

Both Eugene and Redmond still have non-stop flights to southern California, with various airlines serving the cities from Los Angeles.