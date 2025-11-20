Breeze Airways cancels service from Burbank to Eugene and Redmond before it even starts

Breeze Airways’ flights connecting Eugene and Redmond to Burbank, California have been cancelled before their scheduled start dates in March.

Multiple messages sent to the company were not returned, but officials at both the Eugene and Redmond airports confirmed the cancellation.

An official at Redmond Municipal Airport told KLCC that the flight was cancelled when Alaska Airlines began service to Burbank in October. Breeze still plans a flight that connects Redmond to Las Vegas, Nevada and Provo, Utah.

Eugene Airport officials did not offer any information beyond confirming that the flight is cancelled, nor did they return a request for details about why the change was made.

Alaska Airlines began service between Eugene and Burbank in October.

Alaska and Breeze’s announcements both followed Avelo Airlines announcing in July that it was ending service between Eugene and Burbank. Avelo later ceased all west coast operations .