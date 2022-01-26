© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Karl Mundorff, Oregon State University Accelerator Program

Published January 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM PST
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Karl Mundorff, the executive director of the Oregon State University Accelerator program. The Accelerator program takes entrepreneurial business ideas from students' faculty and the broader community and speeds them to market. Mundorff leads this innovative program and talks about the ways they are helping create the next generation of businesses here in Oregon.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation.
