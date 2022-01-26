KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Karl Mundorff, Oregon State University Accelerator Program
Ways To Subscribe
On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Karl Mundorff, the executive director of the Oregon State University Accelerator program. The Accelerator program takes entrepreneurial business ideas from students’ faculty and the broader community and speeds them to market. Mundorff leads this innovative program and talks about the ways they are helping create the next generation of businesses here in Oregon.