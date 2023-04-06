KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

A Conversation with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

As far as I’m concerned, I’m going to keep at it (rural broadband) until all Oregonians are connected all the time.

Fulfilling a pledge he made to Oregon voters, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has been spending the first part of April crisscrossing the state and holding town hall meetings. The senator plans to hold at least one townhall in every Oregon County this year, and took time out of his busy schedule to talk with Oregon Rainmakers.

“I’d say that many of the questions I get from people at these townhalls includes the word ‘bill,’ as in medical bill or insurance bill,” he said. “The economy is very much the chief concern of people I meet."

Many of his meetings are in rural Oregon, and Wyden focuses much of his legislative effort on increasing rural broadband access throughout the state as part of the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program created by Congress last year. A key element of the program is deploying grant money based on accurate mapping of underserved communities.

“These maps are the key for Oregonians getting their fair share in rural communities, tribal communities and others, and as far as I’m concerned, I’m going to keep at it until all Oregonians are connected all the time.”

Wyden also talked about his efforts to increase our state’s forest fire prevention and protection efforts and increasing resources for mental health access.