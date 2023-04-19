KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: State Senator Floyd Prozanski

A Conversation with State Senator Floyd Prozanski of Eugene, and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

It was in his native Texas when Oregon State Senator Floyd Prozanski first thought about public office.

“When I was in my teens, I got involved with a grassroots neighborhood group to help improve our community and that got that interest in civics,” he said.

And while he thought that as a democrat, his prospects in Texas politics were limited, when he moved to Oregon, he saw an opportunity to get into the arena.

A prosecutor by trade, he currently works with cities as a municipal contractor. His training in this vocation helps him as a legislator. “It’s actually a misnomer that all politicians are lawyers,” he said. “In fact, there have been many instances in my legislative career when I was either the only, or one of the only lawyers.”

Prozanski believes that his training in the law has helped him both write laws as well as work with others in the legislature to find compromise. As a long-serving politician, Prozanski has mentored many other legislators and also works hard to find consensus.

“I think it is really important to break down what divides our commonalities between rural and urban and understand that there is so much more that unites us than divides us.”