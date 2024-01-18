© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. Richard Pettigrew, Executive Director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute of Eugene

By Michael Dunne
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:52 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Pettigrew
Dr. Pettigrew

Oregon Rainmakers recently spoke with Dr. Richard Pettigrew, the Executive Director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute of Eugene. The Institute runs multiple media platforms including The Archeology Channel, subscription video-on-demand service, Heritage Broadcasting Service and a weekly podcast call Audio News from Archaeologica. The mission of the organization is to use media to nurture and bring attention to the human cultural heritage.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes