KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. Richard Pettigrew, Executive Director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute of Eugene
Oregon Rainmakers recently spoke with Dr. Richard Pettigrew, the Executive Director of the Archaeological Legacy Institute of Eugene. The Institute runs multiple media platforms including The Archeology Channel, subscription video-on-demand service, Heritage Broadcasting Service and a weekly podcast call Audio News from Archaeologica. The mission of the organization is to use media to nurture and bring attention to the human cultural heritage.