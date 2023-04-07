Our Evolving Downtowns

This week on Oregon On The Record, we talked about the evolving downtown, where remote work options have in some instances, reduced the number of workers in these spaces, but also increased opportunities for change.

We talked with a state legislator who wants to make it easier for businesses to convert unused office space to residential. We chatted with an academician who believes that many upper stories in our downtown areas are ripe for conversion to apartments. We talked to a Bend city official to hear about how that city is evolving its downtown and we had a discussion with the Eugene Chamber of Commerce and a large regional developer to hear how they see the future of our urban cores.

With more people than ever working remotely, the need for office space is declining, while the need and desire for more residential spaces is growing. Our guests told us about ways we might be able to reimagine and ultimately develop our downtowns to accommodate smaller office spaces along with more residences that can help alleviate our housing crisis.