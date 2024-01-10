© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Power Up: An Inside Look at our Local Electrical Grid

By Michael Dunne
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:25 AM PST
Pok Rie
Pexels
Pok Rie

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we talk with Aaron Orlowski, Eugene Water and Electric Board spokesperson, about our local power grid and local utility EWEB.

Whether you live in Eugene or not, listeners to the show will hear a lot and hopefully learn a lot about the electrical grid. How power is generated and distributed, and where the vulnerabilities are. We also talk about how disrupters like solar and wind will impact the traditional power generation methods like hydroelectric and fossil fuels.

EWEB

Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
