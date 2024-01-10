Power Up: An Inside Look at our Local Electrical Grid

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we talk with Aaron Orlowski, Eugene Water and Electric Board spokesperson, about our local power grid and local utility EWEB.

Whether you live in Eugene or not, listeners to the show will hear a lot and hopefully learn a lot about the electrical grid. How power is generated and distributed, and where the vulnerabilities are. We also talk about how disrupters like solar and wind will impact the traditional power generation methods like hydroelectric and fossil fuels.

Link(s).

EWEB

