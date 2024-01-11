© 2024 KLCC

Resolute with Our Resolutions: Reality-based Methods to Get Healthier in 2024

By Michael Dunne
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:30 PM PST
It’s the second week of January and New Year’s Resolutions are still fresh in most people’s minds, and the two most popular are usually to lose weight and get fit.

Billion-dollar industries with millions of employees line up every year at this time to try and help you become slimmer and healthier. Sometimes it works, but way more often it doesn’t.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we separate fact from fiction about fitness and weight loss as you’ll hear from experts about the reality and science-based ways that an individual can achieve their fitness and weight goals. An expert on exercise and one on nutrition will discuss honest and long-lasting health strategies that are proven to be effective and resolute.

Eugene YMCA
Cascade Health
 

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
