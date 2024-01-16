Policing the Police: Law Enforcement Reform In Our Community.

It’s hard to think of a profession more scrutinized, lionized or demonized, than that of police officer. And one’s individual and collective experience greatly influences how you feel about cops and the job they do.

Because there is such a disparity in attitudes towards police and policing, and sometimes a great disparity in how cops themselves police individuals and groups, the concept and practice of police reform has never been more important. Policing the police is a necessity and often carried out both inside and outside the department.

Today on Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from two authoritative voices inside and outside the Eugene Police Department about the concept and practice of police reform – the chief of police himself and the civilian police auditor for the City of Eugene.

How do you both educate new recruits to be good cops, and also retrain older officers who might have developed practices that are outdated or even dangerous? You’ll hear from these two voices about how they are working to reform our police.