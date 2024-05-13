© 2024 KLCC

Securing the future: A local collaboration to fight food insecurity

By Michael Dunne
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:39 PM PDT
Food For Lane County Offices
KLCC
Food For Lane County Offices

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from representatives from The Lane Community Health Council - the organization that targets investments from the Oregon Health Plan - and Food For Lane County and the Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District on a program to provide food security in the community over the next five years.

By helping fund farmers who grow the food, and the organization that distributes it, the partnership is working to reduce hunger throughout the region.

