On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear about Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and how they help kids navigate the foster care system - often without any adult guidance at all.

One of the organization's chief fundraisers is called Over The Edge, where community members obtain sponsors who pledge funding as they rappel off the Hyatt at Oakway Center.

I decided to join this group and go over the edge in Eugene.

Show links:

CASA of Lane County