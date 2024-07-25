© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

Driven: Oregon Legislators searching for transportation solutions

By Michael Dunne
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Vehicles in road at golden hour.
Pexels
Transportation design has impacts on safety, sustainability, and the environment.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, A conversation with Representative Susan McLain and Senator Chris Gorsek, chairs of the Oregon Joint Committee on Transportation about solutions to our transportation challenges.

The committee brings house and senate members together to figure out projects, funding and environmental efficiency. They are on a listening tour around the state, and we ask them what they are hearing and what solutions they think they might find.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
