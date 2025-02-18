A new tariff in town: How Trump's tax on imports impacts Oregon

If there’s an early favorite for word of the year, it just might be tariff. The Trump administration campaigned on imposing this punitive economic measure, and since reentering the white house, the president has already threated, imposed, and backtracked (at least temporarily) on tariffs.

He claims they will only hurt the exporting nation and help America. But many experts roundly disagree.

There's a common misconception that tariffs hurt the exporting nation, but really it also hurts the importing nation. Professor Alison Johnston, Oregon State University

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear two voices about tariffs. The first is Alison Johnston, a Professor and policy expert at Oregon State, who sees tariffs becoming a baseball bat of economic power that will swing both ways and hurt both the US and other nations. The other voice is Steve Miller, CEO of Eugene-based Bulk Handling Systems, a local business with global reach, who sees tariffs as a mixed bag and an indicator of our incredibly complex global economic system.

