Legend and lacerations: Film about Bigfoot; report on dangerous jobs

MICHAEL DUNNE: I'm Michael Dunne For those of us descended from European ancestors, the idea of Bigfoot is one of either whimsy, fear or skepticism. We think of the hairy creature as a kind of cartoonish symbol, or perhaps some kind of sinister mythological beast, and probably most of all, a complete hoax. But to many indigenous people, Bigfoot is a spirit that is as close as family and a protector of the environment. Today, on the show, you'll hear from a documentary filmmaker who's created a new movie called Guardian of the Land, which showcases the importance of Bigfoot in indigenous culture, past, present and future. Then we'll finish out the show talking to a journalist who's uncovered surprising data about the most dangerous jobs in Oregon. Hint, it's not cops or firefighters. LaRonn Katchia, a documentary film director. Thanks so much for coming on and talking with us.

LARONN KATCHIA: Yeah, thanks for having me. Appreciate it.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Your new film, which debuted at the Bend Film Festival, titled “Guardian of the land.” Why did you want to make this film?

LARONN KATCHIA: So, I was approached by a producer at OPB at last year's no maybe two years ago at bend Film Festival, I did an indigenous films panel, and Aria Serto We Joyo, is his name, came up to me, and he was inspired by the sensing Sasquatch exhibit at the high desert Museum in Bend, and wanted to kind of do a companion piece for the film, or for the for the exhibit. And so, he approached me, you know, knowing my knowledge and my filmmaking career, you know, in indigenous filmmaking, he asked if I would want to do a film on Sasquatch. And for me, when somebody is approaching me for a Bigfoot project, I immediately think of, you know, my tribe and my people, because everyone, everyone in Warm Springs, has a big, Bigfoot story, Sasquatch story. And we always talk about Sasquatch as if it's just in passing, like, you know, oh, hey, we just saw Sasquatch yesterday. Oh, we just saw Sasquatch the other day. It's so casual, you know, almost, you know.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Sasquatch is, is like a member of the family or something?

LARONN KATCHIA: That's exactly the truth, you know. And that's kind of how I wanted to portray Bigfoot in this film. Bigfoot is a relative of ours, and we've always seen Bigfoot as a relative. Anytime we go out to the land to gather our first foods, like huckleberries or roots, or if we go hunting, we don't take all the food out there. We don't know that there's more animal relatives out there. So, I know, once we take care of the land, you know, Sasquatch will take care of us well.

MICHAEL DUNNE: So, give our audience a preview about what the story you've brought to film. What's it about?

LARONN KATCHIA: This film tells the perspectives of Bigfoot through the Pacific Northwest tribe, specifically the Inchewana peoples, or, you know what people refer to as the Columbia River we follow the perspectives of Akashi Red Elk, who is a world champion jingle dress dancer, Phil Cash-Cash, who's an amazing anthropologist, Carlos Kalika, who is a traditional knowledge keeper in Warm Springs and is also on the tribal council. And Toma Villa, who's an amazing artist, mask maker. They are all just amazing people.

MICHAEL DUNNE: What were some of the stories that they told you that you were able to capture on film about what Sasquatch Bigfoot means to them?

LARONN KATCHIA: So, a lot of my participants in the film discussed perspectives as seeing Bigfoot as spirit, and some seeing Bigfoot as a relative. And each tribe has a different name for Bigfoot and the Nez Perce, it's Diaha is how you say it's Diaha is how you'd say Bigfoot. And Philip Cash-Cash and Akashi Red Elk shared the name for the individual artists that you talk to.

MICHAEL DUNNE: What did Bigfoot, or Sasquatch or whatever they call this, this spirit, what did it mean to them personally?

LARONN KATCHIA: So, the participants in my film Akashi, red elk, Phil cash, cash, Carlos, Kalika and Thoma villa, they all kind of viewed Bigfoot as the spirit, this embodiment. I. Yeah, and we all don't need to go looking for Bigfoot. We already know Bigfoot is there, and it's almost like Bigfoot is teaching us to take care of the land. And that's something that's tied with this film, is the relationship to us in the land, whatever, whatever we breathe out, the air we the air we breathe out, that, you know, the trees breathe in, and we're all related in that way.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Is it strange, as a documentary filmmaker, but also an indigenous person? Is it strange, how, you know, the concept of Bigfoot in Western culture, amongst white people, is this, I don't know. It's almost like it's surrounded in mystery, but it's also surrounded in commercialism, and it's also surrounded in, you know, perhaps something like a hoax that just some people believe in, kind of, you know, was your hope making this film, is to kind of point out, hey, there's a whole other thought about this, this, this mythical story that that a general population, a white population, just doesn't understand.

LARONN KATCHIA: So, when pop culture talks about Bigfoot, people always think of this monster, this mythical being that people need to capture. People need to prove the science behind Bigfoot. But you know an indigenous culture. We already know Bigfoot exists. And as you know, you know some native lands, specifically reservations. You know a lot of public people, you know people that are non-native aren't allowed on these lands. And so, I figured some of these lands haven't been scoured for Bigfoot for a long time. So, one thing that I was told is that, you know, when we take care of the land, Bigfoot will, Bigfoot will show up for us, and I think that's what makes the difference between us. And you know, people, nonnatives, is that we, we definitely take care of the land, and that's how Bigfoot allows us to see them. But when I was approached to do this project, you know, I thought about every other Bigfoot documentary that I've ever seen, and it's always the capture that Bigfoot always to prove Bigfoot exists, but through the Native perspective, I wanted to show that we have a very respectable, really respectable view on Bigfoot and the related the spiritual relationship to Bigfoot in the land. And that was a huge, you know, just a huge point I wanted to prove in this film, is that we have a perspective that belongs in the Bigfoot conversation.

MICHAEL DUNNE: It’s interesting because, you know, given what's happening with climate change and the impacts of our environment, there's been this sort of push of especially with regards to fire, especially in the Pacific Northwest, this, this idea that Indigenous People's practices of land stewardship, it worked. At least a lot of people believe that the way in which indigenous people cared for the land is something that now in our modern world, we should cultivate. I asked that question because you talk so much about Bigfoot and stewardship of the land. Was that part of the hope here, with this, with this, with this film, is to kind of explain and illustrate care for the land from indigenous people?

LARONN KATCHIA: Have to be honest with you. When I first came into this project, I wanted to share just set perspectives from the different tribes of the Pacific Northwest. You know, there's so many tribes out here. I can only film so many tribes for this film. But that came through with every interview, it was a relationship to the land, and that was with every difference with the three different tribes that I filmed, the four different tribes, the Umatilla, Yakima, Warm Springs, Wasco Paiute, it was something that my participants all related to. And I think that's kind of a philosophy we all live by and that, you know, I can't speak for all the tribes in the Pacific Northwest, but I know we all have a heavy respect for our land, for our salmon, for our first foods, and we have the same reverence for Sasquatch, as I understand it.

MICHAEL DUNNE: So, you debuted just this weekend in the Ben Film Festival. Did you receive comments? What were some of the things that people who were able to see your film? What did they share with you?

LARONN KATCHIA: During the premiere here at the Ben Film Festival this last weekend, we had an elder stand up, and he really complimented us on how we told this story with the utmost respect of not just for Bigfoot, but for our tribes and our, you know, our stories. And it was beautiful. I mean, the whole crowd was quiet, and we had an emotional night, but it was, it was just great. Amazing to hear this from an elder. That's like, the best thing you'd like, you'd want to hear from being an indigenous filmmaker, is hearing, hearing that we respected the story.

MICHAEL DUNNE: I'm always fascinated by documentary films. And even moving away from the central tenant of your film, I'd love for you to tell the audiences, the audience listening. You know, how did you go about making this film? Talk about the process of putting a documentary film together?

LARONN KATCHIA: So, the process of making this film, it was, was a pretty intense process we want. We had to look for those who could really represent the Pacific Northwest tribes. And I thought of, you know, when we talk about Bigfoot, especially in indigenous communities, a lot of people are inspired to make art, specifically, you know, bead work, masks, outfits. And so that's when I called upon, you know, Thoma Villa and Akashi red elk, who are amazing artists, and Akashi red elk, she's an amazing, world renowned jingle dress dancer, and she also creates outfits. And so, we wanted to create this image of Bigfoot that we believe has never been seen before. And you know, most people when they talk about Bigfoot, they talk about Bigfoot as he is always a hit. But in our film, we depict a female Sasquatch, and we feel this is soup, you know, this is something that needs to be seen as well, you know. And it's very original. But during the filming of this, we definitely wanted to not only tell a respectable story and perspective, but to create something that has never been seen before. And during the filming, we went to several locations around Oregon. We went to Washington. We went to Bend, you know, we went to Umatilla lands, out in Pendleton, Warm Springs, my homelands. And we went out to Suquamish lands for the Toma Villa, Toma Villa sequence. And so going to these lands and filming this depiction of Bigfoot, anytime we were out there, we could feel a presence. And we always took the time to open with a prayer. Either we smudged or we, you know, opened with a prayer before we started filming. But the whole process of this, and the theme of this was, was respect, and I think we all did a great job with that.

MICHAEL DUNNE: My last question, what do you want people to take away after they watch this film?

LARONN KATCHIA: After they watch this film, I just want people to understand and know that Bigfoot is not just a monster or a creature, and that we have lived with Bigfoot for a very long time, and it's not just one single being. There are families of Bigfoot, and it goes beyond a physical being. Bigfoot is also a spirit. Bigfoot is a reminder that we need to be stewards of the land and take care of the land, and then the land will take care of us.

MICHAEL DUNNE: All right. The film is called Guardian of the Land. He's the director, LaRonn Katchia, documentary filmmaker. Thank you so much for coming on and talking with us.

LARONN KATCHIA: Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you for having me.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Now. Let's switch gears and talk about a new article which upends some stereotypes about dangerous occupations in the state. You might be surprised that jobs that don't seem to be hazardous are anything but. Khushboo Rathore, who is a data and engagement reporter for the Oregon journalism project. Thanks so much for coming on and talking with us.

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Yeah, thank you for having me.

MICHAEL DUNNE: I enjoyed your article titled; Oregon's most dangerous job is not what you might expect. Tell our audience about what you found.

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Yeah, I was bored. And when I'm bored, I look at data, and I kind of found this data set about basically OSHA violations. And then that led me to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data on how often people are injured in a variety of positions across the state. And what I found was actually that people who are working in nursing and residential care facilities are injured at a significantly higher rate than really any other type of job in the state.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Were you surprised by that?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: A little Yes, a little No. I was surprised at how high the rate was compared to some other things. You know, it's, it's more than double the next rate, which is for couriers and messengers, but at the same time, you know, after. Especially doing a little bit of research and looking at some of the things that the Oregon Nurses Association has put out, and asked me has put out, it started to make a lot more sense.

MICHAEL DUNNE: What were some of the reasons that you were told as to why that job is so dangerous?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: So, I spoke with two nurses and with on a and they mentioned that it's a position where you're working with a lot of different people and people in a lot of different situations, and you're really expected to provide care in, you know, situations where you might not know exactly what's going on.

MICHAEL DUNNE: I do think it's interesting. You know, we're so used to pop culture and movies and TVs talking about movies and TV, talking about the job of a cop or a firefighter. And part of the allure of that is this idea that those are very dangerous jobs. It does sort of, you know, the statistics that you uncovered sort of upends that a little bit. Yes, it's still a dangerous job. But these other perhaps I should call them maybe non sexier positions are more dangerous. Did that kind of, you know, strike you as well?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Yes. And you know, in the very start of the article, we kind of mentioned that, you know, there's a lot of these reality TV shows. There's a lot of these just normal TV shows about cops and firefighters, and obviously there is danger in those jobs, and you know there's, there's a difference in looking at fatalities versus non-fatal injuries. And I'm sure the data would reflect differently there. But there is stuff that is shown in the media versus, you know, kind of the reality of life.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Wow. You know one thing, and I've had the opportunity to interview people in the healthcare profession, and one of the things became obvious to me, it's a very stressful position, and there's a lot of high turnover. Is it possible that the danger, as your article points out, could be a reason why there tends to be a pretty good amount of turnover in this kind of a position?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Um, it absolutely could be. When I spoke with one of the communications directors they actually mentioned that a lack of education on the real dangers of Nursing has contributed to this high burnout rate within the first three years for new nurses coming into the field.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Is it the hope, especially in terms of writing an article, and I know it's widely distributed, and in perhaps some of the nurses and other folks that you talk to, is it the hope that with recognition that it's a dangerous position, that OSHA and other types of safety and regulatory organizations might take a new look at this profession, and perhaps look at policies and procedures that might hopefully make it safer?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: You know, I spoke with Ronda Martinez for this article, and she works at a civilization and crisis unit, and she mentioned knowing that this legislation that you know has gone through the Senate this past session the State Senate, it's not necessarily going to make her job safer, but it will add in some more preventives and measures for care after those injuries happen, and a little more maybe compassion from the Workers Compensation organizations or the managerial organizations.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Obviously, physical danger, physical harm, injury is incredibly important to understand. But at the same time, and I think your article delves into this a little bit, is that there's a lot of mental health challenges being a healthcare worker. Talk a little bit about that, and what the people that you talk to told you.

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Absolutely, they were very open and passionate about speaking on how they've gone through significant fear and PTSD or PTSI after working in these positions, and they've seen coworkers also struggle with it. And I. You know, after you've gone to work and like Ronda, been stabbed, choked, all of that, that level of fear is understandable.

MICHAEL DUNNE: You know, my last question for you about the article is this given, when you uncovered this, and sort of it became real to you. Did you have kind of almost more of an appreciation for those people in healthcare because of all the things that perhaps you knew they had to go through? And this is another layer on top of that?

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: I would like to think that I've always had a good level of appreciation. It's funny because I had to go to the ER, basically the night I finished editing that article and getting it ready. And so, I actually, you know, I saw someone being brought in, and the cop brought them in, a cop had confiscated a knife. And, you know, it just, it really kind of struck me, seeing the reality of the situation versus just looking at the data.

MICHAEL DUNNE: Great reporting. Khushboo Rathore, who is a data and engagement reporter for the Oregon journalism project, really appreciate the article. Really appreciate your time coming on the show.

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Yeah, thank you. And we are calling out to healthcare workers. We would love to hear from them about their stories and all of that information can be found with the article.

MICHAEL DUNNE: And I'll link that on our website as well. Thank you so much.

KHUSHBOO RATHORE: Yeah, thank you.

