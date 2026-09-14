Election frustration: Secretary Tobias Read on midterms concern

The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I'm Michael Dunne. The person in charge of Oregon elections, and a steadfast champion of the state's vote-by-mail system, is asking citizens to use drop boxes. What gives? Well, with the Trump administration actively sowing chaos ahead of the upcoming midterm election, Secretary Tobias Read and his staff are working to ensure every vote in Oregon counts, no matter what rhetoric or action comes out of the White House. You'll hear from the secretary today and learn how he's planning to safeguard the election. Then, in the second part of the show, you'll hear from our own reporter about the somber and touching ceremony that took place at Autzen Stadium a few days ago to remember 9/11 on its 25th anniversary and to pay tribute to the first responders of that day. Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, thank you so much for coming on and talking with us.

Tobias Read: Thank you.

Dunne: We're less than two months away from the midterms. I wanted to ask: How are you feeling about how the voting process is going to go here in Oregon?

Read: I feel very confident. We have run safe, accurate, fair elections by mail for nearly 30 years in Oregon, and we're going to continue to do that. Oregonians should feel very confident about that, despite all the back-and-forth and turmoil from the federal administration. We know how to do this. We are going to give every eligible Oregonian the chance to vote conveniently and hold government accountable.

Dunne: From the federal government, we've heard a lot about rigged elections and voter fraud. Tell Oregonians how pervasive voter fraud actually is. I know many people say it's incredibly small, but we want to hear it from you.

Read: It's true. It's vanishingly rare. One study specific to Oregon looked at 60.9 million ballots cast in the state over about 20 years and found 38 cases of improper voting. Not 3,800. Not 38,038. Of course, I wish that number were zero, and we're always looking to get even better at it. But that is not a number that affects the outcome of any election, and it is no kind of justification for the outrageous positions and policies the federal administration is pursuing. Oregonians should feel very confident about all the checks and security embedded in our process, and they need not take my word for it. They can visit their county clerk. Every county clerk, including Tommy Gong in Lane County, welcomes that kind of visit, and you can see for yourself what's happening. There is a lot of security. We are the gold standard nationally.

Dunne: But of course, you're reliant on the mail system, the federal mail service. Do you have concerns? And within that, talk about the fact that you've publicly said you look at drop boxes as a real alternative. Why did you go public with that message?

Read: We are going to get people their ballots. People should feel very confident about that. They will have time to vote and time to be thoughtful in their decisions, and we encourage people to do their research and be ready to go. But there are other things going on at the Postal Service, including cuts to how things operate there. If you're trying to send your ballot from one side of Eugene to the county clerk's office on the other side of Eugene, that's a long round trip now, because it has to go to Portland, the one place in Oregon where processing and postmarking happens. So we are encouraging people: If a drop box is available to you, you can take that worry and risk out of the equation by putting it in a secure, official drop box. There are hundreds of them around the state, and that ensures it goes directly to the elections office on time so it can be counted accurately.

Dunne: Do you have any concerns about the president or members of the administration making public comments right before the election that might dissuade people from voting, or other things like that? What are some of your chief concerns that might be out of your control?

Read: I am concerned. I think it's irresponsible to talk about things that aren't true. I also think it's clear this president is pretty desperate, because he knows he's not likely to do well in a free and fair election, which is what we are going to have. He knows Oregonians and Americans are not very happy with a president who is obviously more interested in making himself money than in making our lives easier. So we are taking our case directly to the people. We're talking with you and others. I've been doing a series of town halls around the state with the League of Women Voters and other groups to give people direct visibility into how our system works. I think people in Oregon know it, because we've been doing it for so long. They like it because it gives them the chance to be thoughtful and responsible in how they make their choices. So I'm always concerned when people say things that aren't true. But each of us has control over what we say, what we tell our children, what we repeat in our own communities, and I think Oregonians are responsible and smart, and they know the difference between unfounded conspiracy theories and the truth as they've experienced it for nearly 30 years.

Dunne: And I wanted to ask you about those town halls. What kinds of questions are people asking you? Are people expressing concern that their vote may not count?

Read: I think they're expressing concern about the lengths to which the administration is going to make it harder for eligible citizens to vote. These aren't theoretical concerns. I think they're looking for reassurance about our systems and about the plans and tools we're developing to deal with whatever may come, and we've had very good conversations about that. I've been able to talk about the unsung heroes of democracy in Oregon and across the country: the county clerks. I've visited every one of them in Oregon, and I say without hesitation that these are all people who take their job seriously. They follow the details. They are doing everything to make sure every legal ballot cast is counted accurately, and that's something I think people are reassured by in these conversations. I'm looking forward to more of those town halls, frankly.

Dunne: You did make an emergency request for funding for this upcoming election. Talk a little about why you made that request, where that money goes and what it's for.

Read: We're very happy to have the unanimous support of the Emergency Board in the Legislature yesterday. They approved $1.25 million in emergency funding. It essentially goes to three components. The largest is money to support the placement of additional ballot drop boxes around the state. We had pretty good coverage, but a comprehensive analysis we did revealed some places where adding a single drop box would dramatically improve people's access. And those drop boxes, both new and existing, need additional support: secure totes, chain-of-custody logs, vehicles, training and all those sorts of things. So we're trying to help the counties deal with those increased costs. That's component one. Component two is making available statewide something that five Oregon counties now offer: ballot tracking, a system voters can opt into and get notifications by email, text or both at three key moments, when the ballot is sent to them, when the ballot is received by the elections office on the way back, and when the signature is verified and the ballot is counted. Those are additional points of visibility that we think will give voters more confidence. The five counties that have offered it have seen really good popularity and effectiveness, and now we'll be able to make it available to every voter across the state. The third component is some support for county elections offices that have to catch up on mailing and printing costs and on list-maintenance activities required by federal law. So we're glad to have that support from the Legislature, and we're excited about adding these practical tools for voters.

Dunne: I can imagine, with your job, so much goes into preparation for the election, both long before it happens and, of course, on election day. I'm wondering, given what's been happening at the federal level, what are you thinking about after the election? It could be that this president gets on TV and radio and everywhere else, especially if the results don't go the way he wants, and says the election was rigged. As secretary of state, what is your plan or role in explaining that we did hold a free and fair election?

Read: I think that role starts right now, in the kind of conversations we're having right now and beyond. So in most of these town halls and public appearances I'm making right now, I try to spend time talking about what's going to happen between now and Election Day, and then after that. So, to answer your question directly: At 8 p.m. on election night, you're going to start to see election results on county websites and the secretary of state's website. But it's very important to know those are unofficial results, because there's a bunch of work county clerks do after the election to make sure everything is done right. They allow people who had issues with their signatures to fix them. They do audits. When necessary, they do hand recounts. All of these things happen, and as much as all of us would like to have final results more quickly, our job is to get it right. So we have those things to do, and the election will be certified by Dec. 10. But I hope everyone will be patient. Those hours that pass are evidence that the dedicated election teams are doing the detailed work to make sure everything is done accurately.

Dunne: What's your last pitch to Oregon voters, about the election, about the process, about the results, whatever they turn out to be, in terms of a free and fair election? What's your last pitch to people who are listening right now, wondering if there's a certain amount of chaos that has been foretold at the highest levels of government?

Read: The beauty of our system is that the power is in the hands of the people. Each of us, individually and as a community, gets to cast a vote, make our voice heard and hold government accountable. Our system for doing that is strong. It's paper ballots: You can't hack paper. They're verified by signatures. Those ballots are tracked by barcodes, so no one votes more than once. All of these are really strong elements of a system people can have confidence in. And fundamentally, we're in the 250th anniversary year of our Declaration of Independence, and I'd suggest that every ballot cast is an individual declaration of independence that says we get to determine our own future. Too many people have sacrificed too much for us to take that casually. So I will never be satisfied as secretary of state until 100% of people use their constitutional right and vote. We're trying to make sure everybody has the tools, the knowledge and the confidence to do that, and I feel very strongly that people will.

Dunne: He is the secretary of state for Oregon, Tobias Read. Sir, thank you so much for taking time to talk with us.

Read: My pleasure. Thanks for the conversation.

Dunne: Let's bring in KLCC's Zac Ziegler to hear about his story on the stair-climbing event at Autzen to honor 9/11 first responders. KLCC's Zac Ziegler, always great to see you in the studio. Thanks for coming in.

Zac Ziegler: Yeah, sure thing, Michael.

Dunne: You went to Autzen Stadium to cover a unique ceremony, let's face it, a bit of an athletic event, but one that wasn't on the field, it was on the steps. Tell us about it.

Ziegler: Yeah, this is something that goes on in many places throughout the country on September 11, where first responders, whether medical, fire, police or military, hike roughly the number of steps that were in the two World Trade Center towers. About 2,200 steps is usually the number, and at Autzen, that wrapped around about two-thirds of the stadium. For anyone who's been in there, that's a lot of steps up and down on both sides.

Dunne: A lot of people run stairs for exercise, but I can imagine for these folks, the hardest part probably wasn't the cardiovascular strain, it was the emotional one. Did you get a sense of that?

Ziegler: Yeah, it was definitely there. There was some somberness, especially in the ceremony leading up to it. There was a lot of talk about that idea of remembrance, and you could see people trying to put themselves in the shoes of the first responders from that day, more than 25 years ago now. The firefighters are wearing full kits, with tanks on their backs. The officers go up with their belts and vests on. Everyone is trying to recreate what people were doing that day, right down to wearing a small badge with the name and photo of someone who died in the towers.

Dunne: Talk about some of what leadership said. I know Fire Chief Mike Caven was there. What did he say?

Ziegler: A lot of people were reflecting on the moment and what it means. Something that stood out to me was what Chief Caven talked about: how many young people there are now who don't have the concrete memory of that day that folks like you and I have. I remember it clearly. I was a sophomore in college, I believe.

Dunne: I remember it, and you're right. Even at our station, a lot of our younger reporters weren't alive when it happened.

Ziegler: It's one of those things that can really date you. He said this idea of carrying that memory on to the next generation is really important. It gives them a view of the somberness of what everyone went through.

Dunne: To really bring the story home, tell our audience about someone you met there, Jerome Perryman. Talk about him.

Ziegler: I decided to talk to Jerome because when I got there, I noticed a very large, very fit man warming up, and that's the sign of someone who knows what they're doing before an athletic event. It turns out Jerome is nearing retirement from Portland Fire. Before that, he joined the department in 1999, and before that, he played for the Ducks from 1992 to 1996, so the stadium has extra meaning for him. He was early in his firefighting career when September 11 happened, so there's an extra layer of meaning there. And there was one more layer for him: His son and his wife were doing this with him for the first time.

Dunne: You took a great photo of him. He's in full firefighting gear, which is heavy on its own and uncomfortable, and he's wearing his Ducks football helmet. Paint that picture for us, because it's really surreal, but it must have also been inspirational.

Ziegler: It's the second time he's done it, and he wanted that connection to the two places. So rather than putting on the standard firefighter helmet, he decided to wear another helmet he'd worn in this stadium before. It was also a chance for his son to see Autzen from the point of view he knew it best, from down on the field, and it was really something for him to connect those two parts of his life. It seemed to mean quite a bit for him. As he walked by me and a few other folks down at the lower level, he made sure to give us the O with his hands, showing he had both the somberness of the occasion and this special place in his life in mind.

Dunne: About how many people took part?

Ziegler: It was definitely packed. I'm sure they were well into the hundreds, well over the number of firefighters and first responders who died that day. Plus, you had family members and others there. It was a good-sized crowd. It was impressive, and quite a thing to see how much it means to this community to carry on the legacy of their fallen comrades.

Dunne: I always think it's unfortunate, but a reality, that most people don't really think about first responders unless they're helping them. Being there and looking around, did it showcase the sense of community that all first responders feel?

Ziegler: That's something that didn't make it into my story, but Beaverton Police Chief Stacy Jepsen talked a bit about how that was a day where people got a better idea of what it means to be a first responder. Those are jobs where you're often encountering people on what is quite possibly the worst day of their life. If you're showing up, something bad has likely happened, and that changes how you interact with people. It's something we get a little glimpse of in the journalism world, too. I can think of an early story I did, interviewing a woman who owned a historic bar in a small town in Arizona called Prescott, as it was burning down in front of us. Talking to her, it was clear this was probably the worst day of her life. There's an intensity to that kind of job that's completely outside what most people go through, and it's a chance for people to see that. When you have that kind of environment, it bonds you together, and I'm sure that familial bond is a big reason these first responders do this.

Dunne: My last question for you, Zac, is this: So many first responders famously ran into the towers, even though hardly any of us can imagine what that must have been like. At this event at Autzen, which is a difficult thing on its own, was there a certain symbolism in that? What first responders do, and certainly what they did that day, was so hard. Here, they're doing something hard, too.

Ziegler: It's so against your programming to do something like that, to run against the current of people trying to get out, and instead go in to try to save people. It's really quite a thing. I think there was a certain amount of that, and a certain amount of a 'there but for the grace of God' feeling: If I end up in this situation, I hope people remember me, too, and think about why I sacrificed. It's an important part of this job to know you're putting others before yourself, and it really seemed to be something they took very seriously.

Dunne: Well, it was a great piece, Zac Ziegler. Always appreciate your participation in the show. Thanks again.

Ziegler: Yeah, sure thing.

Dunne: That's the show for today. All episodes of Oregon on the Record are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Tomorrow on the show: The Portland Zoo is almost 200 miles from Crater Lake, but the zoo's biologists have created a lab on the zoo grounds that mimics the lake's environment, all to try to save the Mazama newt, found only at Oregon's iconic lake. I'm Michael Dunne, host of Oregon on the Record. Thanks for listening.