Eugene Mayor Knudson responds to pushback against Flock cameras

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson has responded to public backlash over the city’s use of AI-powered license plate leaders.

The city installed the cameras earlier this year. They create a digital fingerprint of vehicles, and connect with a nationwide database owned and operated by the private company Flock Safety.

Critics of the technology have shared concerns that federal law enforcement could access the data that the cameras collect. In August, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden announced an agreement with nationwide Flock to limit access to Oregonians data—but some privacy advocates argue that's not secure enough.

While speaking at the City Club of Eugene on Friday, Knudson said she knows there are big questions about the safeguards around this technology.

She told the audience she expects Eugene City Council to discuss the issue this fall.

“It's important for us to have an open community conversation about what we are trying to accomplish with this technology," said Knudson, "how EPD is using cameras at these intersections to be able to identify individuals who, in some cases, have been engaged with significant criminal activity in our community."

During her appearance at City Club, Knudson spoke with KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White about multiple topics, including safety in downtown Eugene, affordable housing development, and emergency room access.

Eugene's City Council reconvenes Monday evening after a nearly two month summer recess.

The full interview with Mayor Kaarin Knudson will air as part of the City Club of Eugene broadcast on Monday at 7 p.m. on KLCC.

