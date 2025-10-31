Only a few Lane County jurisdictions have issues on the ballot

Fewer than half of Oregon Counties have anything on the ballot in next week’s election. Lincoln and Linn counties have levies the entire county can weigh in on, but Lane County has just a few communities with issues on the ballot.

Lane County Clerk Tommy Gong said Springfield, Dunes City, Lane Fire Authority and South Lane County Fire & Rescue are the only jurisdictions that have sent issues to voters. That’s about 86,000 voters compared to nearly 280,000 eligible voters during the last November election.

“This election we would call a special election,” Gong said. “It's not a regularly scheduled election like our May election cycle would be, or November elections in even numbered years. It's just really up to the local districts to decide."

Gong said voters in participating districts that haven’t received a ballot can call to check their registration, and go to the elections office to ask for a replacement ballot if theirs was lost. The office will be open for normal business hours Friday and Monday for extended hours on election day.

Those that haven’t returned their ballots yet should use a ballot drop box, or if they prefer using the mail, go inside their local Post Office and ask a worker to post mark their ballot to ensure it's counted if it takes a few days in the mail.

Voters in Lincoln County will decide whether to create a dedicated fund for veterans services . In Linn County, voters will decide whether to increase the county’s public safety tax.

Counties that don’t have anything on the ballot include Benton, Douglas, and Deschutes Counties, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.