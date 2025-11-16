© 2025 KLCC

Eugene will appoint interim leader while it continues search for a long-term city manager

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published November 16, 2025 at 8:11 AM PST
Eugene City Hall's North Building seen on April 30, 2025.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Eugene City Hall's North Building seen on April 30, 2025. Sarah Medary will retire as city manager in December and Matt Rodrigues will lead day to day operations until the city council chooses long-term replacement.
Matt Rodrigues will become city manager pro tem in December after current city manager Sarah Medary retires.
Courtesy of the city of Eugene
Matt Rodrigues will become city manager pro tem in December after current city manager Sarah Medary retires.

Eugene will have an interim city manager leading day-to-day operations while it continues its search for a permanent replacement for Sarah Medary, who will retire next month.

Medary announced plans for an end of the year retirement in March – but Eugene City Council didn’t formally start the search for her replacement until July. That’s when they hired search firm Bob Murray & Associates to help them find candidates.

That search will extend into the new year. Public interviews with finalists are scheduled the week of Jan. 12.

The city announced that Mayor Kaarin Knudson will appoint assistant City Manager Matt Rodrigues to City Manager Pro Tem next month, when Medary steps down.

Rodrigues previously served as public works director and as a traffic engineer. He will serve in the role until the city council appoints a permanent city manager.

Medary has been city manager since 2019 and had a long career in Eugene government before that including serving as Public Works Director and Planning and Development Director.
Tags
Politics & Government City of EugeneEugeneLocal GovernmentSarah MedaryKaarin Knudson
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
