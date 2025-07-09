Eugene chooses search firm to find new city manager

The Eugene City Council officially started the search for a new city manager Wednesday by unanimously choosing a professional search firm.

The firm they chose, Bob Murray & Associates, helped the city find a new public works director last year. It's also helped several communities in Washington and California find top administrators.

Ahead of the vote, Councilor Randy Groves said all the firms that submitted applications were qualified, but he was looking for a firm that had experience working with cities similar to Eugene.

“The Murray firm has the most experience especially with medium to large communities, which I think just fits in,” Groves said. “Plus, they have quite a few large universities that they've worked with and UO is a big part of this community."

According to Bob Murray & Associates' application, the firm will provide recruitment, advertising services, screen candidates, conduct background checks and help organize interviews. Once a new city manager is chosen, they’ll help negotiate benefits, moving expenses and other hiring logistical issues.

The firm’s listed price for their services was about $37,000, which was in a similar range to other firms the city council considered.