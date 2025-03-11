© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene City Manager announces plans to retire

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:34 PM PDT
Sarah Medary
Sarah Medary
Medary was appointed to the role of City Manager in 2019.

Eugene City Manager Sarah Medary announced Tuesday that she will retire from her position at the end of this year.

Medary said in a letter to Eugene staff that serving the community and the staff has been an honor and a joy.

"While I’m filled with pride and joy for an amazing career, my heart is also filled with grief as I consider leaving the best team ever," she said.

She also said it was important to give the City Council to have a thoughtful and planned transition, which is why she's giving so much notice.

Medary said she'll her retirement comes with her 30 year anniversary with the city.
Tags
Politics & Government City of EugeneCity Manager Sarah Medary
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content