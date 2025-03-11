Eugene City Manager announces plans to retire

Eugene City Manager Sarah Medary announced Tuesday that she will retire from her position at the end of this year.

Medary said in a letter to Eugene staff that serving the community and the staff has been an honor and a joy.

"While I’m filled with pride and joy for an amazing career, my heart is also filled with grief as I consider leaving the best team ever," she said.

She also said it was important to give the City Council to have a thoughtful and planned transition, which is why she's giving so much notice.

Medary said she'll her retirement comes with her 30 year anniversary with the city.

