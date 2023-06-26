City Club of Eugene: Eugene’s City Manager, Sarah Medary

Program date: June 23, 2023

Air date: June 26, 2023

From the City Club of Eugene:

When working to balance a $1.5-billion-dollar budget and facing a $15 million shortfall without any rescue dollars available, how can a leader balance both the funds and the needs of the people impacted by them?

Eugene’s City Manager, Sarah Medary, addresses these questions and how her values impact her leadership. City Manager Medary will talk about her efforts to acknowledge and support the interconnectivity of workforce and community well-being. She’ll share lessons learned and explore her ideas for supporting a more thriving future for all.

Speaker:

Sarah Medary became Eugene’s the City Manager pro tem for Eugene in November 2019 before the Eugene City Council unanimously appointed her on June 15, 2020. Her career with the City started in 1996, when she was hired as a parks specialist. Since then, she has held 12 different positions, including executive and department head roles in Planning and Development, Public Works, and as the Assistant City Manager. Sarah moved to Eugene in 1991 to pursue a degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Oregon. She has a passion for leadership and earned an MA in Organizational Leadership and is certified as an Executive Coach by the International Coaching Federation.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, June 26, at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.