Protests underway across Oregon for Trump’s inauguration anniversary

Protests against President Donald Trump are underway across Oregon, the Northwest and the nation as Tuesday marks one year since Trump returned to the White House.

The events are likely to be the largest coordinated national effort since the “No Kings” rallies in 2025.

The “Free America Walkout” is part of a nationwide protest aimed at mobilizing people to stand up against the administration and protect the country from what organizers say is an “escalating fascist threat.”

A rally organized by Indivisible Beaverton began at noon near the Beaverton City Library. Nearly 200 protesters lined Hall Boulevard, carrying signs with messages of resistance.

1 of 3 — Jan20 protest2.png Women dressed as handmaids from the Margaret Atwood’s book, The Handmaid’s Tale, attend a protest at Couch Park in Northwest Portland, Ore., Jan. 20, 2026. Hundreds attended this protest, one of hundreds of protests on across the Northwest and the U.S., marking one year since Trump returned to the White House.

Lauren Dake / OPB 2 of 3 — Jan20 protest3.png People protest on Hall Boulevard outside the Beaverton City Library, taking part in a day of protests marking one year since President Trump began his second term, Jan. 20, 2026. Holly Bartholomew / OPB 3 of 3 — Jan20 protest4.png Linda, who chose to be identified by her first name only, from Forest Grove, protests on Hall Boulevard outside the Beaverton City Library. People across the Northwest and nation are taking part in a day of protests marking one year since President Trump began his second term, Jan. 20, 2026. Holly Bartholomew / OPB

Beaverton resident Mike Johnson was among them. He said he was protesting for several reasons, but mainly due to ICE activity in the community.

“The ICE raids are unacceptable,” he said. “These guys are masked, armed, just lawless thugs that are storming the communities ... My kids are both in the Beaverton School District and they have friends, and, in Latino areas especially, that their parents, their families are afraid to leave their houses. This is not who we are.”

Dorothy Leman, 63, joined a group of protestors in downtown Bend on Tuesday.

“I’m here at this protest today to stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law,” Leman told OPB. “Trump and his people are deliberately trying to overturn our constitution and our systems of checks and balances.”

Leman said she’s concerned the administration is also demolishing trust with other countries. She points to the steep decline in U.S. spending on foreign aid that ended many life-saving programs abroad.

“That’s one of the many reasons why I’m here and I’m angry,” Leman said. “I want to be faithful to our friends all over the world who we have relied on and who have relied on us.”

Many more walkout events are taking place, including a rally at Couch Park in Northwest Portland.

The Women’s March, a global movement focused on advocating for women’s rights, is among the groups organizing the nationwide protest.

According to its website, organizers are encouraging people to “walk towards a free America and away from fascism.”

“Those in power have escalated attacks on our rights, our bodies, and our livelihoods,” read a post on their website. “Walking out lets us stress-test our readiness for real, collective action—not just symbolic protest.”

Organizers encouraged people to leave work or school early Tuesday.

Macy Moore / KLCC Protesters lined the street in front of the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis on Jan. 20, 2026.

Additional walkout protests are also planned in Bend, Corvallis, Tigard and Sherwood as well as Vancouver, Washington.

The protests come just a little more than a week after Oregonians took to the streets to push back on Trump’s increased immigration enforcement. Those protests followed an incident in East Portland where two people were shot and injured by U.S. Border Patrol on Jan. 8.

A separate protest against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also planned Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Lownsdale Square in downtown Portland.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

