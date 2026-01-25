© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene community protests ICE after second Minnesota killing

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published January 25, 2026 at 5:43 PM PST
Eugene protestors gather outside the federal building on January 25, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
Protestors gather outside the federal building in Eugene on Jan. 25, 2026.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the federal building in Eugene on Sunday to protest ICE after a man was shot by federal officers in Minnesota the day before.

The protest, organized by multiple activist organizations, came one day after a smaller, impromptu protest was held Saturday after the news broke.

The crowd grew in the two hours of the protest, with community members lining 7th Avenue holding up signs and fists as cars passed by and honked in support.

“We've just kind of been brainstorming ways that we can make an impact, because we don't feel right just sitting on the sidelines when stuff like this is happening in our country,” said Hazel Fiedler, a University of Oregon freshman who attended the protest along with a classmate, Sophie Gordon. “We were excited to hear that this was happening today, and we're really grateful to be able to be here and with all these people who care about this.”

Gordon said she felt a civic responsibility to support the protest against ICE.

“I think it's important to show solidarity and show out and show people that there's people in the community that care. It's just important that people see that,” she said.

Sophie Gordon and Hazel Fiedler carry homemade signs protesting ICE on January 25, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
Sophie Gordon and Hazel Fiedler carry homemade signs protesting ICE on Jan. 25, 2026.

As young members of the crowd, they said they showed up for the causes they are passionate about, and to create a better world for the next generation.

“Although I'm young, I've seen enough to know what I value, and what I want to show out for and stand up for,” Gordon said.

“We're seeing some even younger kids here than us, and our mindset is, we're fighting for ourselves, but we're also fighting for that next generation, so those people can grow up in a place that's different than this,” Fiedler said.

Protestors chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” and “ICE out for good.” Volunteer organizers handed out flyers and stickers.

One of the volunteers declined to give her name because she feared getting doxed. She said she felt uneasy after hearing the news of the second fatal shooting this month in Minneapolis.

“I think I share this feeling with a lot of Americans, most Americans today that this is really scary, because the federal government is going around and murdering people,” she said. “And the federal government has decided on their position toward each individual instance before even looking at the facts.”

She said the large crowd is reassuring and energizing, and that these examples of peaceful civil resistance can have an impact on the presence of ICE in cities like Eugene.

The crowd grew significantly throughout the 2-hour protest, with hundreds lining 7th Avenue on January 15, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
The crowd grew significantly throughout the two-hour protest, with hundreds lining 7th Avenue on Jan. 25, 2026.
Tags
Politics & Government ImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementProtests
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc
Related Content