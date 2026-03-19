Safety concerns end in-person Lincoln County Commission meetings

Lincoln County employees have been instructed to avoid in-person commission meetings out of concerns over physical safety and liability exposure. That’s according to an email from the county’s human resources director, David Collier, that was read aloud by Lincoln County Commissioner Walter Church during Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The letter says disruptive members of the public have gotten out of control during public comment, and staff fear for their well-being and safety.

“I’ve been directed by human resources, from our insurance company , that as an employee, I am not allowed to attend an in-person business meeting right now,” said County Counsel Kristin Yuille during Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Chuck read from Collier’s letter at Wednesday’s meeting. The letter suggested supporters of Commissioner Casey Miller were to blame, though no specific individuals were named.

“Individuals who appear to be supporters of Commissioner Miller are abusing public comment and meet the definition of harassment and bullying toward our employees. I know you have tried enforcing the rules, but it has not been effective,” reads the letter.

Miller made no rebuttal to the accusation, though during the meeting, he made a motion to keep public comment during regular in-person meetings and to discuss a new public comment policy at the next regular meeting, but Chuck voted “no.”

Since the death of board chair Claire Hall in January, there are currently only two members of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, and the remaining commissioners–Chuck and Miller– have been at odds over how to appoint Hall’s replacement.

About two years ago, the commission updated its rules for public comment at meetings in response to a growing lack of decorum, but according to the letter, the situation has gotten markedly worse in recent months.

“Some employees haven’t been attending for months, even though their jobs require them to be part of the business meeting,” Yuille said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Chuck said he is easy to find and that there are many ways to communicate with county lawmakers and staff, outside of the twice-monthly business meetings.

Yuille said public comment will be allowed when legally mandated on matters such as land use issues, but otherwise, Board of Commissioners meetings will be held virtually and public comment during meetings has been suspended.

KLCC has requested a copy of the Director of Human Resources letter to employees, but have not received a response.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Chuck read the entire letter into the record. Here is a transcription of the letter, as read by Chuck.

“Over the past several months, it has become increasingly clear that business meetings are getting out of control due to disruptive members of the public safety concerns can no longer be overlooked. Many of our directors will no longer attend meetings and have asked Kristen or others to present business matters for their departments because they don't feel safe attending. Our partners have also declined attending for similar reasons.

“Support staff in the office have also stopped physically and attending because of the disruptions, threats to their safety and impacts to their well-being. Well-being includes employees being able to perform their jobs free from harassment or bullying. Individuals who appear to be follower supporters of Commissioner Miller are abusing public comment and meet the definition of harassment and bullying toward our employees. I know you have tried enforcing the rules, but it has not been effective.

“This toxic work environment cannot continue. In consultation with CIS (the county’s insurance carrier), I have notified staff that effective immediately, business meetings will be held virtually because of safety concerns for employees and the public attending Additionally, due to concerns for employee well-being and liability for the county, only legally required public testimony will be allowed at meetings.”