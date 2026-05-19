Springfield City Councilors weigh pros and cons of possible land annexation for PeaceHealth hospital

A proposed behavioral health facility was on Monday night’s agenda for the Springfield City Council. For just over two hours, councilors heard testimony on plans to annex 18 acres in the North Gateway area and heard roughly 20 people testify for or against the proposal.

Springfield City Council. A slide from the May 18, 2026 Springfield City Council meeting shows the roughly 18-acre site that could be annexed for a new PeaceHealth facility.

If approved, PeaceHealth’s Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital would cost $35 million, have 96 beds and be paired with the county’s Lane Stabilization Center on International Way.

Among those who spoke in favor of annexation was Lane County District Attorney Chris Parosa.

“Early care reduces incarcerations and promotes overall wellness,” he said. “Early breaks in the cycle from going from the street to hospitals and jails would prevent them from entering my system at all. Facilities like these are desperately needed here in Lane County.”

Only two people spoke against the annexation. Ardel Wicks, chief financial officer of Richardson Sports, and his attorney, Michael Gelardi, have filed a lawsuit challenging the construction, as well as the legality of House Bill 2005 . The bill, passed last year, in part allows “supersiting” — or fast-tracked development — for behavioral health facilities.

No action was taken at the Monday meeting. The Springfield City Council plans to revisit the issue at its June 1 meeting.

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