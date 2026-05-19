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Springfield City Councilors weigh pros and cons of possible land annexation for PeaceHealth hospital

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:14 AM PDT
Schematic of health facility.
Waltasti, Joseph
/
PeaceHealth.
A schematic of PeaceHealth's Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital.

A proposed behavioral health facility was on Monday night’s agenda for the Springfield City Council. For just over two hours, councilors heard testimony on plans to annex 18 acres in the North Gateway area and heard roughly 20 people testify for or against the proposal.

Aerial map of city.
Springfield City Council.
A slide from the May 18, 2026 Springfield City Council meeting shows the roughly 18-acre site that could be annexed for a new PeaceHealth facility.

If approved, PeaceHealth’s Timber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital would cost $35 million, have 96 beds and be paired with the county’s Lane Stabilization Center on International Way.

Among those who spoke in favor of annexation was Lane County District Attorney Chris Parosa.

“Early care reduces incarcerations and promotes overall wellness,” he said. “Early breaks in the cycle from going from the street to hospitals and jails would prevent them from entering my system at all. Facilities like these are desperately needed here in Lane County.”

Only two people spoke against the annexation. Ardel Wicks, chief financial officer of Richardson Sports, and his attorney, Michael Gelardi, have filed a lawsuit challenging the construction, as well as the legality of House Bill 2005. The bill, passed last year, in part allows “supersiting” — or fast-tracked development — for behavioral health facilities.

No action was taken at the Monday meeting. The Springfield City Council plans to revisit the issue at its June 1 meeting.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government PeaceHealthSpringfield City CouncildevelopmentTimber Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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