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Oregon utility regulators deny PacifiCorp’s temporary rate hike request

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:52 AM PDT
A file photo of transmission lines
Miguel Á. Padriñán
/
Pexels
A file photo of transmission lines

The Oregon Public Utility Commission will not allow PacifiCorp to increase what it charges customers by 2.8% any earlier than next March.

The utility had asked regulators to allow an interim rate increase, citing a need to improve its credit rating.

“[Utilities] buy really expensive equipment,” said Commission Chair Letha Tawney. “They fund about half of that purchase with debt. If their credit rating is bad, the interest rate for that borrowed money is higher.”

Earlier this month, PacifiCorp asked for a rate increase that would boost revenues by $170.7 million. This decision does not impact the pending rate case.

"The commission is really evaluating carefully, are we at a point where reliability is at risk or important upgrades are not going to get done? And that really shapes our decision," said Tawney.

But, she said, what matters most is the utility’s ability to provide electricity to customers.

“Reliability does not seem to be at risk today,” she said. “That could change and we would revisit the decision.”

The company paid out almost $2 billion in claims to Oregonians after its equipment was found to have sparked four wildfires in 2020, and the company agreed to forego profits for five years.
Tags
Politics & Government PacifiCorpPacific PowerPublic Utility CommissionUtilitiesrate cases
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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