‘Embarrassing and wrong:’ two Oregon Democrats react to housing bill stymied by Trump

Two members of Oregon’s Congressional delegation who strongly supported a massive housing bill recently passed by Congress say they’re furious that President Trump will not sign the legislation.

Democrats Val Hoyle, who represents the Eugene-Springfield area, Roseburg and most of the coast, and Janelle Bynum, who represents parts of Central Oregon, Linn County, and the Portland suburbs, both worked on provisions that ended up in the final bill.

In a video posted to social media, Hoyle called Trump’s decision “embarrassing and wrong.” She said the bill would have made a big difference in her district, where there’s a shortage of affordable options.

"Everywhere on the coast there's only a half a percent vacancy rate,” Hoyle said. “We could have really used this bill. This was Congress working in the way it's supposed to work."

Bynum called the president’s decision to withhold his signature until Congress passes his voter ID bill “nonsense.”

“You deserve so much better,” Bynum said in a statement. “You deserve to be able to buy a home you can afford in a community you want to live in. You deserve a president and a Congress that can deliver real solutions to our biggest problems.”

The housing bill, known as the 21st Century Road to Housing Act , passed both chambers of Congress recently with strong bipartisan support.

The bill streamlines federal housing regulations, bans corporate investors from buying single family homes and rewards local governments that are building more housing.