A small town with a big water problem: Mapleton Water District makes last ditch effort to rally community

Mapleton, an unincorporated community of fewer than 1,000 people, is facing a $25 million infrastructure challenge. The question isn't just where the money will come from. It's whether enough people still believe they can solve the problems together.

Inside the Mapleton School gym on a recent Monday night, the smell of chili and baked potatoes drifted as people filled paper plates and settled into folding chairs. Students served food made with vegetables grown in the school's farm-to-table garden. Small groups chatted about outages, boil water notices, and water bills that keep getting higher.

At the entrance stood Art Donnelly, vice chair of the Mapleton Water District board. He greeted folks as they arrived, knowing the gathering was about much more than water pipes and sewer lines. It was about reminding residents who owns the water system.

"This district is theirs," he said. "It's not run by the state, it's not run by the county. It's us. And we're the only ones who can make it succeed."

The town hall had been billed as an update on Mapleton's aging infrastructure. Donnelly saw it differently.

It was a “Hail Mary.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC During an Oct. 12, 2026 town hall in the Mapleton school gym, attendees listen as Art Donnelly and others discuss the district's needs for water and sewer upgrades.

For years, Mapleton's water district has struggled against challenges familiar to many rural communities: shrinking resources, aging infrastructure, rising costs, and a public that has grown weary of hearing about problems with no easy solutions. The district now faces more than $25 million in needed upgrades. It’s a mountain of money for the rural western Lane County hamlet.

"Twenty-five million dollars for a community under a thousand people," Donnelly said. "That's bad math right there."

Yet despite the daunting figure, he insists the story isn't entirely one of decline.

In the past couple years, the district has secured or launched roughly $6 million worth of projects, including an EPA funded distribution project on Rice Road and a USDA funded project to remove a rotten 200-foot-tall cedar tree from the raw water intake. Others are underway.

Art Donnelly / Mapleton Water District Job site of an EPA funded project on Rice Street in Mapleton in early October 2026. This is one of several projects underway or completed to upgrade Mapleton's aging water system.

"In two years' time, we've already chipped $6 million off that mountain," he said.

For Donnelly, those projects represent more than infrastructure upgrades. They are proof that progress is possible.

The challenge, however, extends beyond engineering.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC At the Oct. 12, 2026 town hall event held in the gym, Mapleton High School students served food made with vegetables grown in the school's farm-to-table garden.

Most major grant programs require local matching funds. That means even successful grant applications often force districts to take out loans or raise rates to cover their share of costs. In Mapleton, the average household water bill has reached about $100 a month, according to the district.

Donnelly said some residents have stopped water service altogether.

"There are people here in this community right now who have stopped getting water because they can't afford to pay for it," he said. "That's terrible."

Looking around the gym, it was clear the costs of aging infrastructure aren't measured only in dollars. They show up in conversations between neighbors, in worries about increasing fees and in frustrations over service reliability.

During the meeting, people raised concerns about blighted properties, abandoned RVs, staffing at the treatment plant, and the long-term health of the water system.

One resident, Larry Scoville, summed up his concern in a blunt sentence.

"My property value. That's what I'm worried about."

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Lane County Commissioner Ryan Ceniga addresses the crowd during a Water District town hall event in the Mapleton school gym, Oct. 12, 2026.

Still, amid the worries, there were flashes of optimism.

A Mapleton High School student stepped to the microphone and asked whether students could volunteer with the district and earn community service hours toward graduation. Another resident, Melody McMorris-Hicks, suggested recruiting National Guard engineering units for community projects.

"They're looking for those weekend warrior jobs to do," she said.

To Donnelly, those ideas represented exactly what the district needs: people willing to think creatively and contribute what they can.

More than 40 residents attended the meeting, along with Lane County Commissioner Ryan Ceniga, outgoing State Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Coos Bay, and both candidates seeking to replace Wright in House District 9.

Ceniga praised the Mapleton Water District's largely volunteer leadership.

"The only option we have is to work on this water system," he told the crowd.

Wright acknowledged the water problems in Mapleton have put residents on edge.

"I've experienced many of you as friends, acquaintances. I know you're good people," he said. "We need to be respectful. We're doing the best we can with what we have."

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC State Rep. Boomer Wright, R-Coos Bay, told town hall attendees in Mapleton school gym that he helped get the Mapleton Water District its first million dollars in state funding.

For Donnelly, political support remains critical. Rural communities like Mapleton cannot finance infrastructure replacements alone. They need state lawmakers willing to convince urban colleagues that failing water systems are not isolated local problems but statewide concerns.

"A real ally in the state legislature is going to have to convince their fellow legislators that what Mapleton is experiencing is what all of rural Oregon is experiencing," he said.

As the evening wound down, residents lined up at a volunteer sign-up sheet. Some offered chainsaw work and debris hauling at the water intake. Others volunteered to write newsletters or help with community outreach.

Whether those names translate into lasting engagement remains to be seen. That's why Donnelly calls the town hall a “Hail Mary.”

"A town hall like this is something you can only pull off once in a blue moon," he said. "If we can't get people to engage coming out of this, we're going to have a very difficult time sustaining the progress we've made."

In Mapleton, the future of the water district may ultimately depend less on grants, engineering plans, or even politics than on something far harder to secure: community buy-in.

The pipes beneath the town need replacing. But first, residents must decide whether they're willing to rebuild something else: faith that they can do it together.

Production assistance was provided by Mapleton High School junior Jeffery Blakely Jr.