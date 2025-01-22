Mapleton Water District gets federal grant to begin repairing community's only water source

In 2023, damage from a severe winter storm nearly took out the entire water supply system of Mapleton. Recently, the unincorporated community 15 miles east of Florence received a federal grant to make some permanent repairs.

Art Donnelly remembers the landslide at Berkshire Creek water source that caused a 200-foot fir tree to fall and destroy the raw water lines which supply the Mapleton Water District. With about 850 people relying on the water service, Donnelly–who serves as vice-chair on the district’s board–said volunteers struggled to patch up the system.

“We’ve been getting by with band aid, temporary repairs for two full years now," he said. "Wishing and praying every time it rains that everything we’ve done isn’t going to fail again and put us completely out of water.”

The $925,000 emergency assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used to replace the water line, rebuild culverts, repair the access road and install a flood protection wall around the water treatment plant.

Meanwhile, Donnelly says all of Mapleton’s water infrastructure is failing and needs replacement at a projected cost of $23 million. While the district is grateful to receive the emergency federal funds right now—he admits it’s just a drop in the bucket.

The Mapleton Water District is run by volunteers. As chair of the district’s Grant Committee, Donnelly said his goal is to raise $7 million in 2025. That’s in addition to what has already been awarded through the Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant, and pending grants with the Environmental Protection Agency and FEMA. He thinks he can do it— but noted that the special district model for unincorporated communities is challenging and the path to funding is narrow.

"Mapleton is a community with a very, very long history and its own traditions," Donnelly said. "But it’s never been incorporated because it was a mill town. Mills built this place. Mills built the water system—and then left.”

Today, Mapleton Water District serves residents, businesses and the school district.

Donnelly said a lot of crucial infrastructure in Mapleton is in the same boat—it’s failing. “It’s a sad situation but there’s nothing coming in to pick up the slack. We have to find the resources out there to fix our problems here,” he said.

