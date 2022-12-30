Mapleton water woes continue

People in the unincorporated Lane County community of Mapleton are once again without running water.

The Mapleton Water District says a leak means its 260 customers are temporarily without service.

Other utilities, including EWEB, are assisting the community by deploying water tanks and refillable water containers for local residents.

EWEB is also lending staff to help troubleshoot the problem. "EWEB will lend Mapleton equipment for as long as needed," the utility said in a press release.

KEZI reports the Mapleton Water District plans a massive overhaul of its system in 2023.

People living there have faced repeated water distribution problems over the past several years.