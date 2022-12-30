© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Mapleton water woes continue

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:56 PM PST
Pallets of bottled water in a parking lot. A person is lifting some water off the stack. A pick-up truck is parked next to the water pallets.
EWEB
Bottled water is available for Mapleton residents in front of the Mapleton Community Food Share.

People in the unincorporated Lane County community of Mapleton are once again without running water.

The Mapleton Water District says a leak means its 260 customers are temporarily without service.

Other utilities, including EWEB, are assisting the community by deploying water tanks and refillable water containers for local residents.

EWEB is also lending staff to help troubleshoot the problem. "EWEB will lend Mapleton equipment for as long as needed," the utility said in a press release.

KEZI reports the Mapleton Water District plans a massive overhaul of its system in 2023.

People living there have faced repeated water distribution problems over the past several years.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Mapletondrinking waterEWEBWest Lane County
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content