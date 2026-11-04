Corvallis City Council changes and school district levy projected to pass

A pair of Corvallis ballot measures are projected to pass this election, including changes to the city charter and a renewal of the school district levy.

The ballot measure to amend the charter will reduce the number of city councilors, change ward boundaries, and extend the length of new councilor terms.

Corvallis currently has nine councilors who serve two year terms. Starting with the next election cycle in 2028, six city councilors will be elected for staggered four year terms.

The measure also adds term limits for city councilors, who will now only be able to serve three times consecutively. Terms served before January 2027 will not count towards the limit.

Current city councilors have argued that nine councilors can make it difficult to come to timely decisions, and two year terms impede progress on long-term projects for the city.

According to a press release from the City of Corvallis, the changes to the charter will align Corvallis with how the majority of other Oregon cities are structured. Most city councils in Oregon have six councilors and a mayor.

The Corvallis School District levy renewal is also projected to pass. The current levy expires next June, and this renewal will keep the rate at its current level of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years.

The District says money from the levy makes up 10% of its yearly operating budget.