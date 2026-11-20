The Julie Fahey era in the Oregon House of Representatives is coming to an end.

House Democrats on Friday evening denied Fahey’s bid for another two-year term as House speaker, according to three House Democrats with firsthand knowledge of the closed-door vote.

They instead tapped state Rep. Ben Bowman, the current majority leader, as their nominee for the powerful job when the Legislature gavels in next year. Democrats who confirmed the nomination asked not to be named, since they were not authorized to share internal caucus decisions.

With Democrats controlling 39 of the House’s 60 seats, Bowman, of Tigard, is all but assured to prevail in a vote of the full chamber in January. He will be just 34 years old, nearly the youngest House speaker in state history. (Harry Boivin, who became speaker in 1937, was 33 at the time.)

Friday’s vote marked an uncommon, though perhaps unsurprising, shift in one of the state’s most powerful jobs. House speakers have broad authority to determine what bills live and die, and who gets coveted committee assignments.

It’s been nearly three decades since an Oregon speaker was denied in their bid for a fresh term. And Fahey had just celebrated a successful election, helping guide House Democrats to their largest-ever majority.

But electoral wins were not enough to temper leadership concerns that have hounded Fahey. Since winning the job in 2024, the Eugene Democrat has faced criticism for her handling of major legislation and intraparty conflict, among other things.

In 2025, she shared responsibility with Senate President Rob Wagner for botching the rollout of a major transportation funding package. The bill was unveiled with only weeks left in the six-month session, and failed to garner enough support. A funding bill pushed by Gov. Tina Kotek ultimately passed in a special session before being demolished by voters.

Fahey also rankled some in her caucus for her handling of an altercation earlier this year between state Reps. Thủy Trần, D-Portland, and Jason Kropf, D-Bend, in which Kropf pressured Trần into changing a vote. Trần later complained, and some lawmakers bristled at what they perceived as Fahey siding with Kropf.

Democrats’ dissatisfaction grew to the point that some party members discussed circulating a letter voicing a lack of confidence in Fahey earlier this year. They ultimately scrapped that idea, and Democrats met with a professional mediator over the summer in an attempt to smooth disagreements.

Fahey has said she believes her party has an opportunity to turn the page following an election that stripped power from Congressional Republicans.

“The last two years we have had to spend so much time and energy defending our state, defending Oregonians from this federal government,” she told OPB last week. “I woke up the day after the election thinking about what might be possible in the next session as we move forward. How do we make real progress on the issues that are keeping Oregon families up at night?”

Bowman pitched Democrats on a leadership swap in part by pledging to better communicate with members and to act as a unifying force that can help the party translate its sizable majority into legislative progress.

Beyond Fahey and Bowman, two other state representatives were expected to seek the speakership nomination on Friday: Trần and Rep. Daniel Nguyễn, also of Portland.

Bowman will become the first openly gay man to serve as House speaker in Oregon. His ascension to the role is the latest step in a swift rise to influence. The lawmaker, a former schools administrator and onetime chair of the Tigard-Tualatin School Board, first landed in the House in 2023. Roughly a year later, he won the job of House majority leader, taking over for Fahey when she was named speaker.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.