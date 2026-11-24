Lane County is asking for public feedback on its voter funded projects. That’s as the Parks Department plans to seek renewal of its 5-year levy next year.

The previous $31.5 million levy, passed in 2022, has supported a number of maintenance projects and upgrades to the county’s parks.

Brett Henry, Parks Division Manager, said they started with about $30 million in deferred maintenance. He says they still have more to do.

“Our infrastructure before, you know, has not been in great shape,” he said. “We didn't have the funding we needed for over 40 years. So now that we are getting some funding, we have an opportunity to really improve our parks for the public.”

Lane County Parks An aerial view of the repaving work being done at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in the Buford Park Recreation Area.

Henry said much of their improvement projects are aimed at making their 65 parks more accessible and open to people.

Earlier this year, Armitage Park got a new dog park and entrance area thanks to the levy funding.

On Nov. 19, Lane County Parks celebrated newly repaved parking lots at North Jetty in Florence, where they also added a new restroom. They also made improvements at nearby Harbor Vista Campground.

A project that’s still underway is reconstructing the parking lot and water access at Mount Buford Park and Mount Pisgah outside Eugene.

Henry said they’ve got some momentum going. They’d like public input on renewing the five-year levy next May

“We'll be going to the Board of County Commissioners early in the year for their support, getting that on the ballot, and so we want to be able to share the community's feedback as part of that process, and help us shape what happens in the future,” he said.

Two virtual meetings are scheduled in December to gather public feedback.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10–11 a.m. | Join via Zoom

| Join via Zoom Thursday, Dec. 10, 6–7 p.m. | Join via Zoom

Community members can also share their feedback through an online survey, available in English and Spanish.

A list of levy funded projects can be found here.

