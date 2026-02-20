UO implores lawmakers to keep wildfire cameras funded through 2027 fiscal year

Almost half of a network of cameras run by the University of Oregon to monitor wildfires is at risk of being discontinued, according to an administrator.

The Oregon Hazards Lab’s network of cameras work 24-7 and operate in some of the most remote, rugged and inaccessible areas of the state. It’s helped spot smoke plumes and track wildfires in real time. In 2025 alone, the OHAZ system logged more than 11,000 smoke detections.

OHAZ director Leland O’Driscoll told KLCC that the university got involved in 2018, adding 70 cameras to the regional network along with roughly 100 previously installed by the Oregon Department of Forestry and a few utilities.

Video feed, Oregon Legislature OHAZ director Leland O'Driscoll talks to a committee of Oregon lawmakers on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 about the need to fund the network of cameras monitoring seismic and wildfire activity.

“The cameras are in place to detect fire and smoke as early as possible,” said O’Driscoll. He added that their cameras are also viewable by the public.

“And information is key when folks are deciding what to do if they’re not getting alerts or not understanding the communications coming out of the emergency management space,” he said.

Advocates of the OHAZ system say that with less than optimal snowpack this winter, dry conditions will make for a potentially volatile wildfire season, making detection efforts vital in responding to blazes.

O’Driscoll said unless Oregon lawmakers act, funding constraints will cause 33 of their cameras to go offline.

The Oregon Hazards Lab at the University of Oregon A technician works on an OHAZ camera attached to a communications tower at Jackass Butte in Oregon.

“The cameras in the system allow for alerting that goes directly to fire response agencies,” he said. “And that really maximizes the potential to suppress those fires before they burn out of control and have huge costs that associate with that.”

The operational cost of each camera is $25,000 a year, while base costs for purchasing and maintaining each one ranges from $15,000 to $100,000 depending on whether a camera is placed in existing infrastructure (like a communication tower) or if that has to be planned, developed and built as well before installation.

O’Driscoll and partners from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Link Oregon made their case Friday morning before the legislature’s Joint Committee On Information Management and Technology. They hope to receive funding to keep the OHAZ system operating through FY 2027.

Levi Hopkins, deputy chief of policy and planning for ODF’s protection division, told lawmakers that a Memorandum of Understanding exists between his agency and the UO. He says a statewide level approach for a camera system makes sense in terms of improved communications and sharing joint funding opportunities.

“In short, the MOU strengthens and completes the statewide detection system, and allows all partners and vendors to work cooperatively for the benefits of Oregonians,” he said.

Hopkins added that this system keeps small fires from growing into huge ones, which saves lives and millions of dollars in property damage. His remarks come just over five years after what’s considered Oregon’s worst wildfire season in state history: More than 1 million acres and 4,000 buildings were destroyed in 2020, with 11 casualties.

Jackie Wirz, executive director of Link Oregon, also spoke. She explained how data transmission across the state benefited educational and research, including 2,500 miles of “lightning fast” fiber optic connectivity that are part of OHAZ’s fire and seismic detection network.

The Oregon Hazards Lab at the University of Oregon An OHAZ camera still of the Flat Fire on Aug. 23, 2025.

“It is peace of mind knowing that there is monitoring going on to insure if something does happen, OHAZ has the technology and Link Oregon has the speed to turn data into insight, into actions, that insure the safety of our communities,” said Wirz, on how people can access OHAZ cameras to stay on top of potential hazards.

During his testimony, O’Driscoll said between $2 million to $4 million would be ideal for addressing their budgetary shortfall, maintaining OHAZ camera operations, and potentially expanding their network to help improve monitoring.

“Our fingers are crossed there will be a positive legislative outcome in this short session,” said O’Driscoll. “Then we can guarantee our sites are up and running. Without that we’ll have to effectively shut off our cameras just at the wrong time.”

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

