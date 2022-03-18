Eye 5 for March 18, 2022

This week we’ll hear some Ukrainian indie rock, central Oregon’s MOsley WAtta, we'll explore some Sahel Sounds, revisit a Portland indie folk classic, and will of course get into all sorts of new music from the likes of Sunflower Bean, Kevin Morby, Horsegirl and more.
This week we remember the monumental contributions Mark Lanegan made to music, and we’ll hear brand new tunes from the likes of Nilufer Yanya, Dehd and Cola. Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon Friday nights 8:00-10:00 and Saturdays 3:00-5:00 on KLCC.