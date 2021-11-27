No. 11 Oregon beat Oregon State 38-29 Saturday in Eugene, sending the Ducks to their third consecutive Pac-12 championship game.

After being knocked out of College Football Playoff contention by last week’s disappointing loss to Utah, the Ducks (10-2 overall, 7-2 Pac-12) came into the rivalry game needing a win to secure their spot atop the Pac-12 North.

The Beavers (7-5 overall, 5-4 Pac-12) hoped to notch their third straight win, but Oregon was on top from the start.

How it happened:

Oregon looked to make a statement and took an early lead, with Travis Dye scoring on the opening drive of the game. Scores by Anthony Brown and Devon Williams had the Ducks up 24-3 at the end of the second quarter.

@beaverfootball / Twitter Oregon State recovers an onside kick in the annual rivalry game against Oregon in Eugene, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Oregon State started to put on the pressure in the third, with a touchdown from Luke Musgrave, but Oregon’s Kris Hutson's early score in the fourth extended the Ducks' lead, 31-9. Then the Beavers put up a challenge with scores by B.J. Baylor and Trevon Bradford in a span of 90 seconds after an onside kick.

With just over three minutes left in the game, Dye had his second TD, widening the gap for the Ducks. After the final Oregon State score to bring it within nine with 1:08 left, a scrum resulted in OSU’s Tre’Shaun Harrison being ejected from the game.

OSU’s Chance Nolan went 25 of 39 for 308 yards. The loss did not end the season for the Beavers who last weekend became bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Oregon has now won four Pac-12 North Division Titles in the past 11 years. The Ducks won a spot in the 2020 championship game after the North Division winner, University of Washington, had to pull out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Up Next:

The Ducks head to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas looking for redemption against Utah, the Pac-12 South Division winner.

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