Oregon State University’s football team is in Los Angeles, preparing to take on Utah State in Saturday's LA Bowl. This will be the Beavers' 18th bowl all-time and first since the 2013 season when they defeated Boise State in the Hawai’i Bowl.

The 'Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl' will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Head Coach Jonathan Smith says the opportunity to play in this bowl game means a lot to this year’s team, and also helps the future of the Beavers’ football program. “This is a great game in that regard- the exposure you get, kind of kicking off the bowl season, being on ABC national television, in a big-time stadium in a recruiting hot bed, I mean there’s a lot of great things about being in this bowl game,” said Smith.

Smith’s team fared well on early signing day this week, adding 16 recruits. OSU’s recruiting class currently ranks seventh in the Pac-12 and 48th nationally.

The Beavers made some rounds in southern California this week, taking a trip to Universal Studios and appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

Kickoff for the LA Bowl is at 4:30 pm Saturday.

LA Bowl The Oregon State Football team appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 ahead of their appearance in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

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