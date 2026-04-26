© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local streets rumble with thousands of participants in the 2026 Eugene Marathon

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 26, 2026 at 5:43 PM PDT
A participant in the Eugene Marathon races while carrying an American flag.
1 of 9  — 042626_FlagRunner_BBull.jpeg
A participant in the Eugene Marathon races while carrying an American flag.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People getting ready to start marathon.
2 of 9  — 042626_PreStartEugMarathonBB.JPG
In the last few minutes before the Eugene Marathon officially began, people positioned themselves into "corrals" determined by their running time.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man crossing finish line on track.
3 of 9  — 042626_JacksonSiddall_1stMarathonMale.JPG
Jackson Siddall was the first men's marathon participant to cross the finish line for the full marathon. His time of 2:15:02 beat a previous record set in 2014 by more than a full minute.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman with running bib number.
4 of 9  — AmandaMartin042626_BB.JPG
Amanda Martin was the first woman to cross the finish line for the full marathon this year. Her time was 2:34:20.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Fans cheering on runners.
5 of 9  — FansStandBB_Doggos.JPG
Fans gathered in the Hayward Field stands to cheer on friends and relatives at the Eugene Marathon on April 26, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People crossing finish line.
6 of 9  — 042626_FinishLine_BBull.JPG
Marathon and half-marathon runners used the same finish line at Hayward Field, with thousands steadily streaming in through the morning of Sunday, April 26, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman with smart phone watching runners.
7 of 9  — 042626_LynneHolland.jpeg
Lynne Holland of Toronto, OR scans the marathon for her daughter, Danielle, who's doing the Eugene Marathon for the first time.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Men with medals and commemorative shirts.
8 of 9  — ClevenNehemia_MMari_BBull.jpeg
Cleven and Nehemia Mmari wear shirts honoring their late friend, Erick Munene Njue, who died in a traffic accident last January. They ran in his honor and also to campaign local leaders for safer road markings and protections to avoid similar tragedies.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Runners on street.
9 of 9  — 042626_Runners2_BBull.jpeg
The first wave of marathon runners are typically the fastest and most experienced athletes. Many come from all corners of the world, including all 50 U.S. states.
Brian Bull / KLCC

More than 10,000 runners from all over the U.S. and globe ran the Eugene Marathon Sunday.

With the rattle of noisemakers and horns, the marathon started outside Hayward Field just after sunrise. Thousands of runners snaked through Eugene-Springfield over the next several hours. Cheering from the sidelines was Lynne Holland, whose daughter, Danielle, was running her third marathon.

“She ran my first half marathon with me,” said Holland, who was enjoying the event. “I like the energy of the people, and just the camaraderie is nice. This is probably the biggest race we’ve been to so far.”

A minute later, Holland managed to wave hello as her daughter zipped by. Holland said she’d try to weave out to another part of the course to wave at her kid again.

While many participants were out to set personal goals, two runners in the Eugene Marathon did so in honor of their friend, who was killed in a local traffic accident several months ago.

Back of man's t-shirt stressing traffic safety.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The back of the Mmaris' shirts urge the Eugene City Council to enact greater safety signage for pedestrians and other users of local roads.

Cleven Mmari and his son Nehemia wore special shirts with a photo of Erick Munene Njue as they ran the half-marathon. Njue was riding his bicycle through 22nd and Patterson on January 25 when one vehicle stopped while another drove through the intersection, hitting him.

The Mmaris say they want the City of Eugene to help prevent further deaths like their friend’s. They described Njue as a great “person of joy” who was also very physically active, which included signing up for the Eugene Marathon before his death.

“We are running on his honor, but also to ask the city to act and install cues to the drivers to slow down,” said the elder Mmari. He showed off the back of his shirt, which read, “Zero Deaths, Zero Excuses. Eugene City Council, act now.”

“I was surprised that I really came out here and did this,” said Nehemia. “I’m so exhausted. Very. But it was for Erick.”

Njue was a 30-year-old University of Oregon Ph.D student from Kenya who was studying special education. He would have graduated in June.

Meanwhile, a new men’s record for the Eugene Marathon was set by Jackson Siddall of Monument, Colorado. He completed the full-marathon in 2 hours, 15 minutes and two seconds.

That time beats the previous men’s marathon record of 2 hours, 16 minutes and 7 seconds set in 2014 by Jacob Chemtai.
As the event wound down, people recuperated at vendor stands or made their way back to their hotels. A Travel Lane County official told KLCC that the Eugene Marathon generates just over $8 million in direct spending, $3 million spent at restaurants and retail stories, $2.6 million in lodging revenue, and more than $300,000 dollars in local tax revenue.
For a city dubbed “Track Town U.S.A”, it speaks to the legacy established by athletes such as Olympic runner Steve Prefontaine and sporting goods giant Nike, which got its start in Eugene.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Sports Eugene MarathonHayward FieldUniversity of OregonEugene
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content