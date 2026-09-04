Duck and Beaver football face different pressures as season kicks off this weekend

University of Oregon Football is ranked No. 2 in pre-season polls. With high expectations and College Football Playoff goals, the Ducks take on Boise State Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

Quarterback Dante Moore opted to stay in Eugene this season rather than head to the NFL draft. During a press conference Tuesday, he said he’s feeling more excitement than nerves going into his second year.

“I feel like we’ve put in so much work,” Moore said, “and I think every game is going to be a great learning curve and learning moment that I’m going to get to tell my kids one day.”

The Ducks eked out a win the last time they played Boise State in 2024. The score was 34 - 34 with nine minutes to go, and kicker Atticus Sappington made the game-winning 25-yard field goal as time ran out.

osubeavers.com Beaver football Head Coach JaMarcus Shephard talks to the press on August 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, Oregon State faces Houston in Texas on Saturday. First-year Beaver Head Coach JaMarcus Shephard said he’s told the team to fight until the last whistle.

“I tell them it’s going to be a heavyweight bout,” Shephard said at a press conference this week. “It’s going to be 12 rounds. And we’ve got to make sure that in the fourth quarter, we’re prepared and ready for that 12th round.”

Shephard took over as head coach in November after OSU fired former head coach Trent Bray and ended the season with just two wins. Shephard has said this year is a chance to rebrand the team. His goals involve limiting turnovers and penalties, and instilling a winning mindset. He said he doesn’t pay attention to pre-season polls.

“They don’t know how these teams are going to jell,” said Shephard. “They don’t know how they’re going to work together with one another. They’re not even sure if every player on the roster is going to be available to each team.”

Indeed, there’s a chance to reimagine the entire Pac-12 this year. As of July 1, eight teams have joined Oregon State and Washington State in the conference: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West, and Texas State from the Sun Belt. Gonzaga is also part of the Pac-12, but the school doesn’t field a football team.

The Beavers start the season with four non-conference games before playing each of the other Pac-12 teams this fall. There will be a Pac-12 “flex game” in late November, followed by the conference championship Dec. 4.

OSU’s kickoff in Houston is at 9 a.m. Pacific time Saturday.

