Freezing rain, snow and ice will make for hazardous driving this weekend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:16 PM PST
A highway in the winter. A fleet of trucks is heading away from the camera. The rear truck bears a sign that says DE-ICER.
ODOT
ODOT is preparing for another round of wintry weather, including the possibility of low-elevation snow and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow and freezing rain in the Willamette Valley starting late Friday or early Saturday morning.

David House with the Oregon Department of Transportation said ODOT is nearly fully staffed and is doing pre-staging of equipment with de-icing and sanding trucks.

But, if the snow and freezing rain is as widespread as forecasted, "we can see conditions get so severe that we cannot keep up with sanding and plowing and have to close highways from time to time,” he said.

“So, we expect getting across the Cascades or through the (Columbia River) Gorge, even through Portland will be challenging this weekend and in the coming days because the temperatures will stay low.”

House said even highways between the valley and the coast may be hazardous at higher elevations. He said freezing rain is probably the worst condition you can possibly have on the roads.

“It’s ice and it's frozen where you didn’t expect it to be and then you completely lose control of your vehicle even at modest speeds,” House said. “So, it is the most worrisome condition and the thing to really be careful of.”’

House said if you do have to drive Saturday, you’ll need chains or traction tires on your vehicle. And the best option is to stay home. House said ODOT has done as much as it can to prepare, but its workers can’t be everywhere.

You can check Tripcheck.com or call 511 for road conditions throughout Oregon.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
