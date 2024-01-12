Freezing rain, snow and ice will make for hazardous driving this weekend

The National Weather Service is predicting snow and freezing rain in the Willamette Valley starting late Friday or early Saturday morning.

David House with the Oregon Department of Transportation said ODOT is nearly fully staffed and is doing pre-staging of equipment with de-icing and sanding trucks.

But, if the snow and freezing rain is as widespread as forecasted, "we can see conditions get so severe that we cannot keep up with sanding and plowing and have to close highways from time to time,” he said.

“So, we expect getting across the Cascades or through the (Columbia River) Gorge, even through Portland will be challenging this weekend and in the coming days because the temperatures will stay low.”

Take a look at our most current snow and ice forecast for the area. Southwestern Washington and the northern Willamette Valley mostly see snow, with freezing rain south of Salem and at the Coast. #ORwx #ORwx pic.twitter.com/4t7skTGXqB — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 12, 2024

House said even highways between the valley and the coast may be hazardous at higher elevations. He said freezing rain is probably the worst condition you can possibly have on the roads.

“It’s ice and it's frozen where you didn’t expect it to be and then you completely lose control of your vehicle even at modest speeds,” House said. “So, it is the most worrisome condition and the thing to really be careful of.”’

House said if you do have to drive Saturday, you’ll need chains or traction tires on your vehicle. And the best option is to stay home. House said ODOT has done as much as it can to prepare, but its workers can’t be everywhere.

You can check Tripcheck.com or call 511 for road conditions throughout Oregon.

