What’s next for the historic Van Buren Bridge?

The historic Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis was replaced earlier this year with a modern, wider structure. Now, the Oregon Department of Transportation is looking for public input on how to preserve the old bridge.

The Van Buren Bridge was installed to cross the Willamette River more than a century ago. It originally featured a human-powered swing span that opened to allow boats to pass through.

Now that the new bridge is fully open, ODOT is planning an installation on the Corvallis riverfront to display the swing span mechanism and pony trusses from the historic bridge.

ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said the agency wants the display to honor the iconic bridge that served Corvallis for so many years.

“This bridge was more than just a way to get across the river for the city of Corvallis. For those hundred years, it was one of the first things that people saw,” said McCartt.

The public is invited to provide input about the location and type of display created for the historic bridge by attending ODOT’s in-person events on July 18 and 25 at the Corvallis Saturday Market, or by filling out an online survey.

McCartt said the agency wants to hear from residents to know how the bridge will best be remembered in the community.

“We have these amazing historic pieces, but now we want to know how people would like to experience them and where that exhibit really fits best in Corvallis,” said McCartt.

ODOT is currently storing the preserved bridge parts until a decision about the display is made. The rest of the bridge materials were recycled.

