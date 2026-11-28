A report from the Oregon Heritage Commission shows the state’s covered bridges are in need of funding and support.

According to the report, six bridges need stabilization and 15 need rehabilitation work.

That work would require between $16 million and $51 million previously provided by dedicated state and federal funding, which no longer exist.

Bypassed bridges, those closed to vehicles, are at more risk because they are not eligible for transportation-related funds.

Oregon has the most covered bridges in the western part of the country with 50. At its peak, the state had 450 covered bridges, mostly built in the early 20th century.

Lane County has the most covered bridges in the state with 20 remaining. Two of those bridges–Currin Bridge and Stewart Bridge, both near Cottage Grove–are currently undergoing emergency stabilization measures .

Meanwhile, the Goodpasture Covered Bridge, which crosses the McKenzie River near Vida, is set for a seismic retrofit next year .

Covered bridges are considered historic staples of Oregon, bringing tourism and community events.

The report recommends planning outreach that educates the public on the bridges’ cultural and economic value, and preservation maintenance for the future.