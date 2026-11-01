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Drain’s Pass Creek Covered Bridge added to the National Registry of Historic Places

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 1, 2026 at 8:01 AM PST
Pass Creek Covered Bridge, as seen in this file photo, was moved to this location in 1987.
Oregon State Historic Preservation Office
Pass Creek Covered Bridge, as seen in this file photo, was moved to this location in 1987.

One of the oldest covered bridges in Oregon is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Pass Creek Covered Bridge in Drain is one of the oldest covered bridges in the state, dating back to 1925, though the Oregon Historical Society says it may have been built in 1906.

If the earlier date is true, it is the oldest still-standing covered bridge in Oregon.

The 61-foot bridge was moved to a park in 1987, but still spans Pass Creek. It was used as a pedestrian bridge until 2014, when it was closed.

A year later, it was chosen as the first bridge to be 3D laser scanned by the Oregon Department of Transportation as part of a preservation project.
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News Briefs covered bridgeshistoricHistoric Landmarksoregon historical societyDrainDouglas County
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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