Drain’s Pass Creek Covered Bridge added to the National Registry of Historic Places

One of the oldest covered bridges in Oregon is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Pass Creek Covered Bridge in Drain is one of the oldest covered bridges in the state, dating back to 1925, though the Oregon Historical Society says it may have been built in 1906.

If the earlier date is true, it is the oldest still-standing covered bridge in Oregon.

The 61-foot bridge was moved to a park in 1987, but still spans Pass Creek. It was used as a pedestrian bridge until 2014, when it was closed.

A year later, it was chosen as the first bridge to be 3D laser scanned by the Oregon Department of Transportation as part of a preservation project.