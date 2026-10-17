With midterm elections closing in, ‘No Kings’ event draws heavy crowd in Eugene

Organizers say between 2,000-3,000 people turned out Saturday for the “No Kings” protest in Eugene’s City Hall plaza. And while three similar events held during President Donald Trump’s second term have focused on policies and executive orders, the emphasis on this fourth protest was largely on the upcoming midterm elections.

The percussion group Samba Ja kept the energy going as people packed the space, many waving pro-democracy signs and wearing costumes.

Bruce Thomas arrived as the Pixar superhero, Mr. Incredible, with a sign that said “Be Incredible, Be Antifa.” Thomas said he’s donned various superhero costumes for the San Diego Comic-Con in years past, but felt Mr. Incredible was the most appropriate choice.

“He stands for justice and freedom and American way of life, and obviously, obviously would be very much against what what's going on today in in the United States,” he told KLCC.

Thomas and his wife Lisa just moved to Eugene from Flagstaff, Arizona, but are already registered to vote locally. The couple is hoping for a “blue wave” this November.

“I think we've got the House in the bag,” said Lisa Thomas. “I am just really hoping that we sweep the Senate as well.”

Besides costumes, other popular items at the “No Kings” event were puppets and figurines.

Brian Bull / KLCC Sara Fouche of Eugene dressed up as Lady Liberty for the Oct. 17, 2026 "No Kings" rally at Eugene City Hall. Fouche said she did so in honor of her grandparents who fled anti-Semitism in Europe, and came to America. She also said it was to welcome and support generations of immigrants which the U.S. is comprised of.

Grace Glennanthony showed up with her two children, Erin and Rose, each carrying crocheted puppets of Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Glennanthony said she’s very concerned for her kids, who identify as LGBTQ+, and the administration has issued executive orders attacking that community.

“What is happening in our political climate right now is a travesty,” said Glennanthony. “It's not human. We need more empathy. We need kindness, and we need democracy. And we aren't getting that right now.”

Many who attended the event protested Trump’s second-term policies and actions, which they say subvert democracy.

Sara Fouche was dressed as the Statue of Liberty, because it was the first thing her great grandparents saw when they fled anti-Semitism in Europe. She added that the U.S. is supposed to be a nation built on the diversity and strength of immigrants, and the agressiveness of immigration enforcement operations troubles her.

“Besides that Jewish heritage that I mentioned, my mother was of Japanese heritage,” explained Fouche. “My kids have dark skin, dark hair, and I can't believe that when I started protesting, that I had to consider whether I ought to carry my passport around, and whether I should advise my brown, beautiful teenage son to carry his. It's horrifying that our own government that we pay taxes to, is terrorizing citizens and wannabe citizens alike.”

Organizers urged early voting and volunteering for monitoring dropboxes. Stan Taylor, an organizer with Indivisible Eugene, said the “No Kings” event aims to start a movement that will offset any potential interference the Trump administration may try with the electoral process.

The president says he’s clamping down on election fraud, though evidence of actual fraud has been scant. Trump also has denied acting like a king.

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