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With midterm elections closing in, ‘No Kings’ event draws heavy crowd in Eugene

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 17, 2026 at 7:28 PM PDT
Protesters in costume along busy road.
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Protesters in costume lined the 4th Avenue turn in front of Eugene's City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 during the "No Kings" rally.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People listening to speaker in outdoor venue.
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Hundreds of people circled the plaza at Eugene's City Hall on Saturday Oct. 17, 2026 as part of the "No Kings" event.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Couple with protest signs and costume.
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Lisa Thomas (left) and Bruce Thomas (right) attended the "No Kings" event on Saturday Oct. 17, 2026. Bruce Thomas came as Mr. Incredible, a superhero from Pixar's "The Incredibles" who Mr. Thomas says would have fought against the corruption and cruelty he sees in contemporary politics. Mrs. Thomas held a sign honoring the memory of Renee Good, a Minnesota mother who was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel in January 2026. Good's death and others have fired up criticism of how ICE has conducted its operations.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People carrying crocheted puppets.
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Grace Glennanthony (left) and her two children, Rose (center) and Erin (right) hold up crocheted puppets depicting RFK Jr., Donald Trump, and J.D. Vance. Glennanthony says her mother crocheted the figures, as a creative way to contend with an administration she feels has aggressively targeted the LGBTQ+ community.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People holding up butterflies.
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People with Eugene 350 bear monarch butterfly signs at the "No Kings" rally held at Eugene City Hall on Oct. 17, 2026. The butterflies are often referred to as "the only monarchs we need" in the group's messaging, though sometimes they also represent immigrants or the environment.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People playing drums before a crowd.
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Members of Samba Ja play rousing percussion for the crowds gathered for "No Kings" at Eugene's City Hall plaza on Oct. 17, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
"Dunce" puppet lampooning President Trump.
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Besides costumes and signs, many at the "No Kings" event in Eugene held up puppets and figurines parodying President Donald Trump or members of his cabinet.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man smiling behind crowd and Trump balloon.
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Stan Taylor, organizer with Indivisible Eugene/Springfield, told KLCC that the "No Kings" event today was emphasizing free and fair elections, and a mobilization of "Get Out the Vote" activists. Many speakers at the Oct. 17, 2026 event say the White House has sought to interfere with and disrupt the midterm elections.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man speaking at podium.
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Stan Taylor of Indivisible Eugene/Springfield spoke at the Oct. 17, 2026 "No Kings" event, urging early voting and helping monitor polls and ballot boxes this election season.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Activists with signs and inflatable costumes.
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During the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2026, activists and community organizers filed through the Eugene City Hall plaza during the "No Kings" event. One organizer said between 2,000-3,000 people attended.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People with signs at a rally.
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Besides anti-Trump signs, many others urged people to "Vote Blue" in the November midterm elections, or to support healthcare, the environment, Palestine, and education.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People with butterfly signs.
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Members of the group, Eugene 350, brought monarch butterfly signs to the Oct. 17, 2026 "No Kings" rally in Eugene.
Brian Bull / KLCC

Organizers say between 2,000-3,000 people turned out Saturday for the “No Kings” protest in Eugene’s City Hall plaza. And while three similar events held during President Donald Trump’s second term have focused on policies and executive orders, the emphasis on this fourth protest was largely on the upcoming midterm elections.

The percussion group Samba Ja kept the energy going as people packed the space, many waving pro-democracy signs and wearing costumes.

Bruce Thomas arrived as the Pixar superhero, Mr. Incredible, with a sign that said “Be Incredible, Be Antifa.” Thomas said he’s donned various superhero costumes for the San Diego Comic-Con in years past, but felt Mr. Incredible was the most appropriate choice.

“He stands for justice and freedom and American way of life, and obviously, obviously would be very much against what what's going on today in in the United States,” he told KLCC.

Thomas and his wife Lisa just moved to Eugene from Flagstaff, Arizona, but are already registered to vote locally. The couple is hoping for a “blue wave” this November.

“I think we've got the House in the bag,” said Lisa Thomas. “I am just really hoping that we sweep the Senate as well.”

Besides costumes, other popular items at the “No Kings” event were puppets and figurines.

Woman dressed up as the Statue of Liberty.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Sara Fouche of Eugene dressed up as Lady Liberty for the Oct. 17, 2026 "No Kings" rally at Eugene City Hall. Fouche said she did so in honor of her grandparents who fled anti-Semitism in Europe, and came to America. She also said it was to welcome and support generations of immigrants which the U.S. is comprised of.

Grace Glennanthony showed up with her two children, Erin and Rose, each carrying crocheted puppets of Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Glennanthony said she’s very concerned for her kids, who identify as LGBTQ+, and the administration has issued executive orders attacking that community.

“What is happening in our political climate right now is a travesty,” said Glennanthony. “It's not human. We need more empathy. We need kindness, and we need democracy. And we aren't getting that right now.”

Many who attended the event protested Trump’s second-term policies and actions, which they say subvert democracy.

Sara Fouche was dressed as the Statue of Liberty, because it was the first thing her great grandparents saw when they fled anti-Semitism in Europe. She added that the U.S. is supposed to be a nation built on the diversity and strength of immigrants, and the agressiveness of immigration enforcement operations troubles her.

“Besides that Jewish heritage that I mentioned, my mother was of Japanese heritage,” explained Fouche. “My kids have dark skin, dark hair, and I can't believe that when I started protesting, that I had to consider whether I ought to carry my passport around, and whether I should advise my brown, beautiful teenage son to carry his. It's horrifying that our own government that we pay taxes to, is terrorizing citizens and wannabe citizens alike.”

Organizers urged early voting and volunteering for monitoring dropboxes. Stan Taylor, an organizer with Indivisible Eugene, said the “No Kings” event aims to start a movement that will offset any potential interference the Trump administration may try with the electoral process.

The president says he’s clamping down on election fraud, though evidence of actual fraud has been scant. Trump also has denied acting like a king.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Politics & Government No KingsTrump AdministrationAnti-TrumpIndivisible Eugene350 EugeneNovember 2026 Election
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with Underscore Native News and was also a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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