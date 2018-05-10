This weekend marks the golden anniversary of a major cultural event at the University of Oregon. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the 50th Annual Mother’s Day Pow-Wow is also expected to receive special recognition.

Past observances have featured local drum groups and dancers, sporting their finest regalia. But on top of celebrating Native American culture, resiliency, and mothers, of course…there’ll be a formal designation for the event this year.

Credit Isa Anastasia Zito Men dancers at last year's Mothers Day Pow-Wow, at the U of O.

Jason Younker is a Coquille Tribal member, and Advisor to the President on Sovereignty and Government to Government Relations for the U of O.

“The Oregon State Parks are bestowing upon us the title, “Oregon Heritage Tradition” which is a great honor for us," he tells KLCC. "And we’re going to be pleased to show the Oregon Heritage Tradition banner every single year, for the next 50 years.”

Younker adds there will be a salmon feast as part of the Mother’s Day celebration, held in the longhouse on campus.

Copyright 2018, KLCC.