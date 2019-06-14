A portrait exhibit of Oregon women who’ve served in the military is open today and Monday at the state Capitol. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, it’s to highlight women’s contributions to the nation.

Credit Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs / ODVA / ODVA One of twenty posters for the I Am Not Invisible portrait series.

Titled “I Am Not Invisible”, the exhibition features 20 Oregon women who’ve served their country.

First launched in 2017, the exhibit has traveled to the U.S. Capitol and the Federal VA in Washington D.C.

Kelly Fitzpatrick is the Director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, who served 16 years with the Army. She says it’s a diverse exhibit.

Credit Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs / ODVA / ODVA One of the 20 different portraits for the I Am Not Invisible series.

“In terms of their age, their race, gender identity and sexual orientation," she says. "All of the different branches of service as well.

"It’s just a remarkable representation of Oregon women veterans.”

Women have served in the U.S. military since the Revolutionary War, largely as nurses and cooks. Some served as spies, or disguised themselves as men.

In 2016, the Defense Department opened all combat positions to women.

Copyright 2019, KLCC.