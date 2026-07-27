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‘Books with Pictures’ wins global award for comic retailers

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:20 PM PDT
Andréa Gilroy, the shop owner, standing in front of 'Books with Pictures', holding their newly won Will Eisner Spirit of Retail Award in Eugene, Ore. 7/27/2026
Hannah Bush
/
KLCC
Andréa Gilroy, standing in front of 'Books with Pictures' in Eugene, holding their newly won Will Eisner Spirit of Retail Award on July 27, 2026.

The Eugene-based comic book store, Books with Pictures, was awarded the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award at an event dubbed the “Oscars of the comic book industry.” The Will Eisner awards are held each year during San Diego Comic Con. They’re named after comic creator Will Eisner and celebrate achievements by creators, comics and stores across the world.

The owner of Books with Pictures in Eugene, Andréa Gilroy, received the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award. Gilroy told KLCC the award is given to a store that raises the image of comics and is active in its community.

“A lot of effort goes into making the shop feel really welcoming and inviting to folks who maybe don't know a ton about comics, and then but also still feeling like it has the depth for longtime comics fans that we have,” Gilroy said.

Customers can nominate stores from anywhere in the world for the award. Last year's winner was Akira Comics in Madrid, Spain. Books with Picture’s sister location in Portland won the award in 2022.

This year’s other finalists were shops from Bradenton, Florida; Lake Forest, California; Baltimore, Maryland and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gilroy went to San Diego Comic Con to attend the award show but had not expected to win. Gilroy said there was an accidental leak before the event leaking the winners of awards…except for the Spirit of Comics Retailer Award.

“There were a lot of jokes throughout the night about like, 'Oh, I'm so shocked, because people had found out. I was genuinely, truly very shocked,” Gilroy said.

Gilroy said the store is planning a community celebration for its win in a couple weeks. Details will be announced on the store’s Instagram account, @bwp_eug .
Tags
Arts & Culture Books With Pictures EugeneComiConBooks
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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